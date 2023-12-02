Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 2. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 2. december:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton           2:1 (2:0)
Brentford - Luton                 3:1 (0:0)
Burnley - Sheffield United        5:0 (2:0)
18.30 Nottingham Forest - Everton
21.00 Newcastle - Manchester United

- nedelja, 3. december:
15.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
15.00 Chelsea - Brighton
15.00 Liverpool - Fulham
15.00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
17.30 Manchester City - Tottenham

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 14 10  3  1  29:11  33
 2. Manchester City         13  9  2  2  33:13  29
 3. Liverpool               13  8  4  1  28:11  28
 4. Aston Villa             13  9  1  3  31:18  28
 5. Tottenham               13  8  2  3  25:17  26
 6. Manchester United       13  8  0  5  16:16  24
 7. Newcastle               13  7  2  4  31:14  23
 8. Brighton                13  6  4  3  28:23  22
 9. West Ham                13  6  2  5  23:23  20
10. Brentford               14  5  4  5  22:19  19
11. Chelsea                 13  4  4  5  22:20  16
12. Wolverhampton           14  4  3  7  19:25  15
13. Crystal Palace          13  4  3  6  13:18  15
14. Fulham                  13  4  3  6  13:22  15
15. Nottingham Forest       13  3  4  6  16:21  13
16. Bournemouth             13  3  3  7  14:28  12
17. Luton                   14  2  3  9  13:26   9
18. Burnley                 14  2  1 11  15:32   7
19. Sheffield United        14  1  2 11  11:39   5
20. Everton                 13  4  2  7  14:17   4*

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

ic/am/ic
© STA, 2023