Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 2. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 2. december: Arsenal - Wolverhampton 2:1 (2:0) Brentford - Luton 3:1 (0:0) Burnley - Sheffield United 5:0 (2:0) 18.30 Nottingham Forest - Everton 21.00 Newcastle - Manchester United - nedelja, 3. december: 15.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa 15.00 Chelsea - Brighton 15.00 Liverpool - Fulham 15.00 West Ham - Crystal Palace 17.30 Manchester City - Tottenham * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29:11 33 2. Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33:13 29 3. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28:11 28 4. Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31:18 28 5. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25:17 26 6. Manchester United 13 8 0 5 16:16 24 7. Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31:14 23 8. Brighton 13 6 4 3 28:23 22 9. West Ham 13 6 2 5 23:23 20 10. Brentford 14 5 4 5 22:19 19 11. Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22:20 16 12. Wolverhampton 14 4 3 7 19:25 15 13. Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13:18 15 14. Fulham 13 4 3 6 13:22 15 15. Nottingham Forest 13 3 4 6 16:21 13 16. Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14:28 12 17. Luton 14 2 3 9 13:26 9 18. Burnley 14 2 1 11 15:32 7 19. Sheffield United 14 1 2 11 11:39 5 20. Everton 13 4 2 7 14:17 4*
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.