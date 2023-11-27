Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 27. novembra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 25. november:
Manchester City - Liverpool          1:1 (1:0)
Burnley - West Ham                   1:2 (0:0)
Luton Town - Crystal Palace          2:1 (0:0)
Newcastle - Chelsea                  4:1 (1:1)
Nottingham Forest - Brighton         2:3 (1:2)
Sheffield United - Bournemouth       1:3 (0:2)
Brentford - Arsenal                  0:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 26. november:
Tottenham - Aston Villa              1:2 (1:1)
Everton - Manchester United          0:3 (0:1)

- ponedeljek, 27. november:
Fulham - Wolverhampton               3:2 (1:1)

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 13  9  3  1  27:10  30
 2. Manchester City         13  9  2  2  33:13  29
 3. Liverpool               13  8  4  1  28:11  28
 4. Aston Villa             13  9  1  3  31:18  28
 5. Tottenham               13  8  2  3  25:17  26
 6. Manchester United       13  8  0  5  16:16  24
 7. Newcastle               13  7  2  4  31:14  23
 8. Brighton                13  6  4  3  28:23  22
 9. West Ham                13  6  2  5  23:23  20
10. Chelsea                 13  4  4  5  22:20  16
11. Brentford               13  4  4  5  19:18  16
12. Wolverhampton           13  4  3  6  18:23  15
13. Crystal Palace          13  4  3  6  13:18  15
14. Fulham                  13  4  3  6  13:22  15
15. Nottingham Forest       13  3  4  6  16:21  13
16. Bournemouth             13  3  3  7  14:28  12
17. Luton                   13  2  3  8  12:23   9
18. Sheffield United        13  1  2 10  11:34   5
19. Everton                 12  4  2  6  14:17   4*
20. Burnley                 13  1  1 11  10:32   4

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

