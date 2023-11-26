Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 26. novembra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sobota, 25. november: Manchester City - Liverpool 1:1 (1:0) Burnley - West Ham 1:2 (0:0) Luton Town - Crystal Palace 2:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Chelsea 4:1 (1:1) Nottingham Forest - Brighton 2:3 (1:2) Sheffield United - Bournemouth 1:3 (0:2) Brentford - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 26. november: Tottenham - Aston Villa 1:2 (1:1) Everton - Manchester United 0:3 (0:1) - ponedeljek, 27. november: 21.00 Fulham - Wolverhampton * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27:10 30 2. Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33:13 29 3. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28:11 28 4. Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31:18 28 5. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25:17 26 6. Manchester United 13 8 0 5 16:16 24 7. Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31:14 23 8. Brighton 13 6 4 3 28:23 22 9. West Ham 13 6 2 5 23:23 20 10. Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22:20 16 11. Brentford 13 4 4 5 19:18 16 12. Wolverhampton 12 4 3 5 16:20 15 13. Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13:18 15 14. Nottingham Forest 13 3 4 6 16:21 13 15. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10:20 12 16. Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14:28 12 17. Luton 13 2 3 8 12:23 9 18. Sheffield United 13 1 2 10 11:34 5 19. Everton 12 4 2 6 14:17 4* 20. Burnley 13 1 1 11 10:32 4
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzela 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.