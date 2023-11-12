Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 12. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- sobota, 11. november:
Wolverhampton - Tottenham                 2:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - Burnley                         3:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Everton                  2:3 (1:1)
Manchester United - Luton                 1:0 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Newcastle                   2:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 12. november:
Aston Villa - Fulham                      3:1 (2:0)
Brighton - Sheffield United               1:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Brentford                     3:0 (1:0)
West Ham - Nottingham Forest              3:2 (1:1)
17.30 Chelsea - Manchester City

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City         11  9  0  2  28:8   27
 2. Liverpool               12  8  3  1  27:10  27
 3. Arsenal                 12  8  3  1  26:10  27
 4. Tottenham               12  8  2  2  24:15  26
 5. Aston Villa             12  8  1  3  29:17  25
 6. Manchester United       12  7  0  5  13:16  21
 7. Newcastle               12  6  2  4  27:13  20
 8. Brighton                12  5  4  3  25:21  19
 9. West Ham                12  5  2  5  21:22  17
10. Brentford               12  4  4  4  19:17  16
11. Chelsea                 11  5  3  3  17:12  15
12. Wolverhampton           12  4  3  5  16:20  15
13. Crystal Palace          12  4  3  5  12:16  15
14. Everton                 12  4  2  6  14:17  14
15. Nottingham Forest       12  3  4  5  14:18  13
16. Fulham                  12  3  3  6  10:20  12
17. Bournemouth             12  2  3  7  11:27   9
18. Luton                   12  1  3  8  10:22   6
29. Sheffield United        12  1  2  9  10:31   4
20. Burnley                 12  1  1 10   9:30   4
