Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 12. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 12. krog: - sobota, 11. november: Wolverhampton - Tottenham 2:1 (0:1) Arsenal - Burnley 3:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Everton 2:3 (1:1) Manchester United - Luton 1:0 (0:0) Bournemouth - Newcastle 2:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 12. november: Aston Villa - Fulham 3:1 (2:0) Brighton - Sheffield United 1:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Brentford 3:0 (1:0) West Ham - Nottingham Forest 3:2 (1:1) 17.30 Chelsea - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 11 9 0 2 28:8 27 2. Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27:10 27 3. Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26:10 27 4. Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24:15 26 5. Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29:17 25 6. Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13:16 21 7. Newcastle 12 6 2 4 27:13 20 8. Brighton 12 5 4 3 25:21 19 9. West Ham 12 5 2 5 21:22 17 10. Brentford 12 4 4 4 19:17 16 11. Chelsea 11 5 3 3 17:12 15 12. Wolverhampton 12 4 3 5 16:20 15 13. Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12:16 15 14. Everton 12 4 2 6 14:17 14 15. Nottingham Forest 12 3 4 5 14:18 13 16. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10:20 12 17. Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11:27 9 18. Luton 12 1 3 8 10:22 6 29. Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10:31 4 20. Burnley 12 1 1 10 9:30 4