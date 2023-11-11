Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 11. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 12. krog: - sobota, 11. november: Wolverhampton - Tottenham 2:1 (0:1) 16.00 Arsenal - Burnley 16.00 Crystal Palace - Everton 16.00 Manchester United - Luton 18.30 Bournemouth - Newcastle - nedelja, 12. november: 15.00 Aston Villa - Fulham 15.00 Brighton - Sheffield United 15.00 Liverpool - Brentford 15.00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Chelsea - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 11 9 0 2 28:8 27 2. Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24:15 26 3. Liverpool 11 7 3 1 24:10 24 4. Arsenal 11 7 3 1 23:9 24 5. Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26:16 22 6. Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27:11 20 7. Brighton 11 5 3 3 24:20 18 8. Manchester United 11 6 0 5 12:16 18 9. Brentford 11 4 4 3 19:14 16 10. Chelsea 11 5 3 3 17:12 15 11. Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10:13 15 12. Wolverhampton 12 4 3 5 16:20 15 13. West Ham 11 4 2 5 18:20 14 14. Nottingham Forest 11 3 4 4 12:15 13 15. Fulham 11 3 3 5 9:17 12 16. Everton 11 3 2 6 11:15 11 17. Luton 11 1 3 7 10:21 6 18. Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9:27 6 19. Burnley 11 1 1 9 8:27 4 20. Sheffield United 11 1 1 9 9:30 4