Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 11. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- sobota, 11. november:
Wolverhampton - Tottenham                 2:1 (0:1)
16.00 Arsenal - Burnley
16.00 Crystal Palace - Everton
16.00 Manchester United - Luton
18.30 Bournemouth - Newcastle

- nedelja, 12. november:
15.00 Aston Villa - Fulham
15.00 Brighton - Sheffield United
15.00 Liverpool - Brentford
15.00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
17.30 Chelsea - Manchester City

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City         11  9  0  2  28:8   27
 2. Tottenham               12  8  2  2  24:15  26
 3. Liverpool               11  7  3  1  24:10  24
 4. Arsenal                 11  7  3  1  23:9   24
 5. Aston Villa             11  7  1  3  26:16  22
 6. Newcastle               11  6  2  3  27:11  20
 7. Brighton                11  5  3  3  24:20  18
 8. Manchester United       11  6  0  5  12:16  18
 9. Brentford               11  4  4  3  19:14  16
10. Chelsea                 11  5  3  3  17:12  15
11. Crystal Palace          11  4  3  4  10:13  15
12. Wolverhampton           12  4  3  5  16:20  15
13. West Ham                11  4  2  5  18:20  14
14. Nottingham Forest       11  3  4  4  12:15  13
15. Fulham                  11  3  3  5   9:17  12
16. Everton                 11  3  2  6  11:15  11
17. Luton                   11  1  3  7  10:21   6
18. Bournemouth             11  1  3  7   9:27   6
19. Burnley                 11  1  1  9   8:27   4
20. Sheffield United        11  1  1  9   9:30   4
