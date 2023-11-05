Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 5. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 11. krog: - sobota, 4. november: Fulham - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Brentford - West Ham 3:2 (1:2) Burnley - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:1) Everton - Brighton 1:1 (1:0) Manchester City - Bournemouth 6:1 (3:0) Sheffield United - Wolverhampton 2:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Arsenal 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 5. november: Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 2:0 (1:0) 17.30 Luton - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 6. november: 21.00 Tottenham - Chelsea * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 11 9 0 2 28:8 27 2. Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22:9 26 3. Arsenal 11 7 3 1 23:9 24 4. Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23:9 23 5. Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26:16 22 6. Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27:11 20 7. Brighton 11 5 3 3 24:20 18 8. Manchester United 11 6 0 5 12:16 18 9. Brentford 11 4 4 3 19:14 16 10. Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10:13 15 11. West Ham 11 4 2 5 18:20 14 12. Nottingham Forest 11 3 4 4 12:15 13 13. Chelsea 10 4 3 3 13:11 12 14. Wolverhampton 11 3 3 5 13:18 12 15. Fulham 11 3 3 5 9:17 12 16. Everton 11 3 2 6 11:15 11 17. Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9:27 6 18. Luton 10 1 2 7 9:20 5 19. Burnley 11 1 1 9 8:27 4 20. Sheffield United 11 1 1 9 9:30 4