Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 5. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 11. krog:
- sobota, 4. november:
Fulham - Manchester United           0:1 (0:0)
Brentford - West Ham                 3:2 (1:2)
Burnley - Crystal Palace             0:2 (0:1)
Everton - Brighton                   1:1 (1:0)
Manchester City - Bournemouth        6:1 (3:0)
Sheffield United - Wolverhampton     2:1 (0:0)
Newcastle - Arsenal                  1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 5. november:
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa      2:0 (1:0)
17.30 Luton - Liverpool

- ponedeljek, 6. november:
21.00 Tottenham - Chelsea

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City         11  9  0  2  28:8   27
 2. Tottenham               10  8  2  0  22:9   26
 3. Arsenal                 11  7  3  1  23:9   24
 4. Liverpool               10  7  2  1  23:9   23
 5. Aston Villa             11  7  1  3  26:16  22
 6. Newcastle               11  6  2  3  27:11  20
 7. Brighton                11  5  3  3  24:20  18
 8. Manchester United       11  6  0  5  12:16  18
 9. Brentford               11  4  4  3  19:14  16
10. Crystal Palace          11  4  3  4  10:13  15
11. West Ham                11  4  2  5  18:20  14
12. Nottingham Forest       11  3  4  4  12:15  13
13. Chelsea                 10  4  3  3  13:11  12
14. Wolverhampton           11  3  3  5  13:18  12
15. Fulham                  11  3  3  5   9:17  12
16. Everton                 11  3  2  6  11:15  11
17. Bournemouth             11  1  3  7   9:27   6
18. Luton                   10  1  2  7   9:20   5
19. Burnley                 11  1  1  9   8:27   4
20. Sheffield United        11  1  1  9   9:30   4
ic/lr/alz/ic
© STA, 2023