Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 4. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 11. krog: - sobota, 4. november: Fulham - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Brentford - West Ham 3:2 (1:2) Burnley - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:1) Everton - Brighton 1:1 (1:0) Manchester City - Bournemouth 6:1 (3:0) Sheffield United - Wolverhampton 2:1 (0:0) 18.30 Newcastle - Arsenal - nedelja, 5. november: 15.00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 17.30 Luton - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 6. november: 21.00 Tottenham - Chelsea * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 11 9 0 2 28:8 27 2. Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22:9 26 3. Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23:8 24 4. Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23:9 23 5. Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26:14 22 6. Brighton 11 5 3 3 24:20 18 7. Manchester United 11 6 0 5 12:16 18 8. Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26:11 17 9. Brentford 11 4 4 3 19:14 16 10. Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10:13 15 11. West Ham 11 4 2 5 18:20 14 12. Chelsea 10 4 3 3 13:11 12 13. Wolverhampton 11 3 3 5 13:18 12 14. Fulham 11 3 3 5 9:17 12 15. Everton 11 3 2 6 11:15 11 16. Nottingham Forest 10 2 4 4 10:15 10 17. Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9:27 6 18. Luton 10 1 2 7 9:20 5 19. Burnley 11 1 1 9 8:27 4 20. Sheffield United 11 1 1 9 9:30 4