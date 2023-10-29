Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 29. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 10. krog:
- petek, 27. oktober:
Crystal Palace - Tottenham         1:2 (0:0)

- sobota, 28. oktober:
Chelsea - Brentford                0:2 (0:0)
Arsenal - Sheffield United         5:0 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Burnley              2:1 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Newcastle          2:2 (1:2)

- nedelja, 29. oktober:
West Ham - Everton                 0:1 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Luton                3:1 (1:0)
Brighton - Fulham                  1:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Nottingham Forest      3:0 (2:0)
16.30 Manchester United - Manchester City

* Lestvica:
 1. Tottenham               10  8  2  0  22:9   26
 2. Arsenal                 10  7  3  0  23:8   24
 3. Liverpool               10  7  2  1  23:9   23
 4. Aston Villa             10  7  1  2  26:14  22
 5. Manchester City          9  7  0  2  19:7   21
 6. Newcastle               10  5  2  3  26:11  17
 7. Brighton                10  5  2  3  23:19  17
 8. Manchester United        9  5  0  4  11:13  15
 9. West Ham                10  4  2  4  16:17  14
10. Brentford               10  3  4  3  16:12  13
11. Chelsea                 10  4  3  3  13:11  12
12. Wolverhampton           10  3  3  4  12:16  12
13. Crystal Palace          10  3  3  4   8:13  12
14. Fulham                  10  3  3  4   9:16  12
15. Everton                 10  3  1  6  10:14  10
16. Nottingham Forest       10  2  4  4  10:15  10
17. Bournemouth             10  1  3  6   8:21   6
18. Luton                   10  1  2  7   9:20   5
19. Burnley                 10  1  1  8   8:25   4
20. Sheffield United        10  0  1  9   7:29   1
ic/lr/ic
© STA, 2023