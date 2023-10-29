Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 29. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 10. krog: - petek, 27. oktober: Crystal Palace - Tottenham 1:2 (0:0) - sobota, 28. oktober: Chelsea - Brentford 0:2 (0:0) Arsenal - Sheffield United 5:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Burnley 2:1 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Newcastle 2:2 (1:2) - nedelja, 29. oktober: West Ham - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Aston Villa - Luton 3:1 (1:0) Brighton - Fulham 1:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Nottingham Forest 3:0 (2:0) 16.30 Manchester United - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22:9 26 2. Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23:8 24 3. Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23:9 23 4. Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26:14 22 5. Manchester City 9 7 0 2 19:7 21 6. Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26:11 17 7. Brighton 10 5 2 3 23:19 17 8. Manchester United 9 5 0 4 11:13 15 9. West Ham 10 4 2 4 16:17 14 10. Brentford 10 3 4 3 16:12 13 11. Chelsea 10 4 3 3 13:11 12 12. Wolverhampton 10 3 3 4 12:16 12 13. Crystal Palace 10 3 3 4 8:13 12 14. Fulham 10 3 3 4 9:16 12 15. Everton 10 3 1 6 10:14 10 16. Nottingham Forest 10 2 4 4 10:15 10 17. Bournemouth 10 1 3 6 8:21 6 18. Luton 10 1 2 7 9:20 5 19. Burnley 10 1 1 8 8:25 4 20. Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 7:29 1