Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 28. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 10. krog:
- petek, 27. oktober:
Crystal Palace - Tottenham         1:2 (0:0)

- sobota, 28. oktober:
Chelsea - Brentford                0:2 (0:0)
Arsenal - Sheffield United         5:0 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Burnley              2:1 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Newcastle          2:2 (1:2)

- nedelja, 29. oktober:
14.00 West Ham - Everton
15.00 Aston Villa - Luton
15.00 Brighton - Fulham
15.00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
16.30 Manchester United - Manchester City

* Lestvica:
 1. Tottenham               10  8  2  0  22:9   26
 2. Arsenal                 10  7  3  0  23:8   24
 3. Manchester City          9  7  0  2  19:7   21
 4. Liverpool                9  6  2  1  20:9   20
 5. Aston Villa              9  6  1  2  23:13  19
 6. Newcastle               10  5  2  3  26:11  17
 7. Brighton                 9  5  1  3  22:18  16
 8. Manchester United        9  5  0  4  11:13  15
 9. West Ham                 9  4  2  3  16:16  14
10. Brentford               10  3  4  3  16:12  13
11. Chelsea                 10  4  3  3  13:11  12
12. Wolverhampton           10  3  3  4  12:16  12
13. Crystal Palace          10  3  3  4   8:13  12
14. Fulham                   9  3  2  4   8:15  11
15. Nottingham Forest        9  2  4  3  10:12  10
16. Everton                  9  2  1  6   9:14   7
17. Bournemouth             10  1  3  6   8:21   6
18. Luton                    9  1  2  6   8:17   5
19. Burnley                 10  1  1  8   8:25   4
20. Sheffield United        10  0  1  9   7:29   1
