Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 28. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga nogometne angleške lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 10. krog: - petek, 27. oktober: Crystal Palace - Tottenham 1:2 (0:0) - sobota, 28. oktober: Chelsea - Brentford 0:2 (0:0) Arsenal - Sheffield United 5:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Burnley 2:1 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Newcastle 2:2 (1:2) - nedelja, 29. oktober: 14.00 West Ham - Everton 15.00 Aston Villa - Luton 15.00 Brighton - Fulham 15.00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest 16.30 Manchester United - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22:9 26 2. Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23:8 24 3. Manchester City 9 7 0 2 19:7 21 4. Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20:9 20 5. Aston Villa 9 6 1 2 23:13 19 6. Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26:11 17 7. Brighton 9 5 1 3 22:18 16 8. Manchester United 9 5 0 4 11:13 15 9. West Ham 9 4 2 3 16:16 14 10. Brentford 10 3 4 3 16:12 13 11. Chelsea 10 4 3 3 13:11 12 12. Wolverhampton 10 3 3 4 12:16 12 13. Crystal Palace 10 3 3 4 8:13 12 14. Fulham 9 3 2 4 8:15 11 15. Nottingham Forest 9 2 4 3 10:12 10 16. Everton 9 2 1 6 9:14 7 17. Bournemouth 10 1 3 6 8:21 6 18. Luton 9 1 2 6 8:17 5 19. Burnley 10 1 1 8 8:25 4 20. Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 7:29 1