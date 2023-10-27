Izidi lige NHL

New York, 27. oktobra - Izidi severnoameriške hokejske lige NHL.

* Izidi:
Boston Bruins - Anaheim Ducks               3:4 (podaljšek)
Carolina Hurricanes - Seattle Kraken        3:2 (podaljšek)
Detroit Red Wings - Winnipeg Jets           1:4
Montreal Canadiens - Columbus Blue Jackets  4:3 (podaljšek)
Pittsburgh Penguins - Colorado Avalanche    4:0
Tampa Bay Lightning - San Jose Sharks       6:0
Philadelphia Flyers - Minnesota Wild        6:2
New York Islanders - Ottawa Senators        3:2
Dallas Stars - Toronto Maple Leafs          1:4
Calgary Flames - St. Louis Blues            0:3
Edmonton Oilers - New York Rangers          0:3

* Lestvice
- vzhodna konferenca:
- atlantska skupina:
1. Boston         6   0    1   22:11    13
2. Detroit        5   2    1   35:24    11
3. Toronto        5   2    0   27:21    10
4. Tampa Bay      4   2    2   29:24    10
5. Montreal       4   2    1   22:24     9
6. Florida        3   3    0   17:18     6
7. Ottawa         3   4    0   27:24     6
8. Buffalo        3   4    0   19:22     6

- metropolitanska skupina
1. NY Rangers     5   2    0   21:13    10
2. Philadelphia   4   2    1   24:18     9
3. Columbus       3   2    2   20:23     8
4. Carolina       4   4    0   31:35     8
5. NY Islanders   3   2    1   16:19     7
6. New Jersey     3   2    1   24:23     7
7. Pittsburgh     3   4    0   21:20     6
8. Washington     2   3    1   13:23     5

- zahodna konferenca:
- centralna skupina
1. Colorado       6   1    0   28:16    12
2. Dallas         4   1    1   17:15     9
3. Winnipeg       4   3    0   24:24     8
4. St Louis       3   2    1   14:15     7
5. Minnesota      3   3    1   27:31     7
6. Arizona        3   3    0   16:15     6
7. Nashville      3   4    0   20:19     6
8. Chicago        2   5    0   14:21     4

- pacifiška skupina
1. Vegas          7   0    0   28:13    14
2. Vancouver      4   2    0   23:15     8
3. Los Angeles    3   2    1   27:22     7
4. Anaheim        3   4    0   18:20     6
5. Seattle        2   4    2   18:28     6
6. Calgary        2   5    1   17:29     5
7. Edmonton       1   5    1   17:30     3
8. San Jose       0   6    1    8:29     1
sys/ic
© STA, 2023