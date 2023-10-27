* Izidi: Boston Bruins - Anaheim Ducks 3:4 (podaljšek) Carolina Hurricanes - Seattle Kraken 3:2 (podaljšek) Detroit Red Wings - Winnipeg Jets 1:4 Montreal Canadiens - Columbus Blue Jackets 4:3 (podaljšek) Pittsburgh Penguins - Colorado Avalanche 4:0 Tampa Bay Lightning - San Jose Sharks 6:0 Philadelphia Flyers - Minnesota Wild 6:2 New York Islanders - Ottawa Senators 3:2 Dallas Stars - Toronto Maple Leafs 1:4 Calgary Flames - St. Louis Blues 0:3 Edmonton Oilers - New York Rangers 0:3 * Lestvice - vzhodna konferenca: - atlantska skupina: 1. Boston 6 0 1 22:11 13 2. Detroit 5 2 1 35:24 11 3. Toronto 5 2 0 27:21 10 4. Tampa Bay 4 2 2 29:24 10 5. Montreal 4 2 1 22:24 9 6. Florida 3 3 0 17:18 6 7. Ottawa 3 4 0 27:24 6 8. Buffalo 3 4 0 19:22 6 - metropolitanska skupina 1. NY Rangers 5 2 0 21:13 10 2. Philadelphia 4 2 1 24:18 9 3. Columbus 3 2 2 20:23 8 4. Carolina 4 4 0 31:35 8 5. NY Islanders 3 2 1 16:19 7 6. New Jersey 3 2 1 24:23 7 7. Pittsburgh 3 4 0 21:20 6 8. Washington 2 3 1 13:23 5 - zahodna konferenca: - centralna skupina 1. Colorado 6 1 0 28:16 12 2. Dallas 4 1 1 17:15 9 3. Winnipeg 4 3 0 24:24 8 4. St Louis 3 2 1 14:15 7 5. Minnesota 3 3 1 27:31 7 6. Arizona 3 3 0 16:15 6 7. Nashville 3 4 0 20:19 6 8. Chicago 2 5 0 14:21 4 - pacifiška skupina 1. Vegas 7 0 0 28:13 14 2. Vancouver 4 2 0 23:15 8 3. Los Angeles 3 2 1 27:22 7 4. Anaheim 3 4 0 18:20 6 5. Seattle 2 4 2 18:28 6 6. Calgary 2 5 1 17:29 5 7. Edmonton 1 5 1 17:30 3 8. San Jose 0 6 1 8:29 1