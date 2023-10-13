Izidi 1. ženske SKL
Ljubljana, 13. oktobra - Izidi 3. kroga 1. ženske slovenske košarkarske lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 3. krog: - četrtek, 12. oktober: Cinkarna Celje - Maribor 113:61 (22:16, 54:32, 78:48) - petek, 13. oktober: Akson Ilirija - Ježica 74:70 (22:13, 39:30, 59:53) Triglav - Domel 89:50 (21:5, 51:16, 71:32) - sobota, 14. oktober: 18.00 Domžale - Konjice * Lestvica: 1. Cinkarna Celje 3 3 0 280:164 6 2. Triglav 3 2 1 206:173 5 3. Akson Ilirija 3 2 1 207:193 5 4. Domel 3 1 2 175:241 4 5. Ježica 2 1 1 156:150 3 6. Maribor 2 1 1 125:161 3 7. Domžale 2 0 2 138:152 2 8. Konjice 2 0 2 98:149 2