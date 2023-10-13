Izidi 1. ženske SKL

Ljubljana, 13. oktobra - Izidi 3. kroga 1. ženske slovenske košarkarske lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 3. krog:
- četrtek, 12. oktober:
Cinkarna Celje - Maribor      113:61 (22:16, 54:32, 78:48)

- petek, 13. oktober:
Akson Ilirija - Ježica         74:70 (22:13, 39:30, 59:53)
Triglav - Domel                89:50 (21:5, 51:16, 71:32)

- sobota, 14. oktober:
18.00 Domžale - Konjice

* Lestvica:
1. Cinkarna Celje    3  3  0  280:164  6
2. Triglav           3  2  1  206:173  5
3. Akson Ilirija     3  2  1  207:193  5
4. Domel             3  1  2  175:241  4
5. Ježica            2  1  1  156:150  3
6. Maribor           2  1  1  125:161  3
7. Domžale           2  0  2  138:152  2
8. Konjice           2  0  2   98:149  2
