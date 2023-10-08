Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 8. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 8. krog:
- sobota, 7. oktober:
Luton - Tottenham                         0:1 (0:0)
Burnley - Chelsea                         1:4 (1:1)
Everton - Bournemouth                     3:0 (2:0)
Fulham - Sheffield United                 3:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Brentford             2:1 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest        0:0

- nedelja, 8. oktober:
Brighton - Liverpool                      2:2 (1:2)
West Ham - Newcastle                      2:2 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa               1:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Manchester City                 1:0 (0:0)

* Lestvica:
 1. Tottenham                8  6  2  0  18:8   20
 2. Arsenal                  8  6  2  0  16:6   20
 3. Manchester City          8  6  0  2  17:6   18
 4. Liverpool                8  5  2  1  18:9   17
 5. Aston Villa              8  5  1  2  19:12  16
 6. Brighton                 8  5  1  2  21:16  16
 7. West Ham                 8  4  2  2  15:12  14
 8. Newcastle                8  4  1  3  20:9   13
 9. Crystal Palace           8  3  3  2   7:7   12
10. Manchester United        8  4  0  4   9:12  12
11. Chelsea                  8  3  2  3  11:7   11
12. Fulham                   8  3  2  3   8:13  11
13. Nottingham Forest        8  2  3  3   8:10   9
14. Wolverhampton            8  2  2  4   9:14   8
15. Brentford                8  1  4  3  11:12   7
16. Everton                  8  2  1  5   9:12   7
17. Luton                    8  1  1  6   6:15   4
18. Burnley                  8  1  1  6   7:20   4
19. Bournemouth              8  0  3  5   5:18   3
20. Sheffield United         8  0  1  7   6:22   1
