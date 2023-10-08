Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 8. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 8. krog: - sobota, 7. oktober: Luton - Tottenham 0:1 (0:0) Burnley - Chelsea 1:4 (1:1) Everton - Bournemouth 3:0 (2:0) Fulham - Sheffield United 3:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Brentford 2:1 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 0:0 - nedelja, 8. oktober: Brighton - Liverpool 2:2 (1:2) West Ham - Newcastle 2:2 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 1:1 (0:0) 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Tottenham 8 6 2 0 18:8 20 2. Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17:5 18 3. Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18:9 17 4. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 5. Aston Villa 8 5 1 2 19:12 16 6. Brighton 8 5 1 2 21:16 16 7. West Ham 8 4 2 2 15:12 14 8. Newcastle 8 4 1 3 20:9 13 9. Crystal Palace 8 3 3 2 7:7 12 10. Manchester United 8 4 0 4 9:12 12 11. Chelsea 8 3 2 3 11:7 11 12. Fulham 8 3 2 3 8:13 11 13. Nottingham Forest 8 2 3 3 8:10 9 14. Wolverhampton 8 2 2 4 9:14 8 15. Brentford 8 1 4 3 11:12 7 16. Everton 8 2 1 5 9:12 7 17. Luton 8 1 1 6 6:15 4 18. Burnley 8 1 1 6 7:20 4 19. Bournemouth 8 0 3 5 5:18 3 20. Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 6:22 1