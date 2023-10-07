Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 7. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 8. krog: - sobota, 7. oktober: Luton - Tottenham 0:1 (0:0) Burnley - Chelsea 1:4 (1:1) Everton - Bournemouth 3:0 (2:0) Fulham - Sheffield United 3:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Brentford 2:1 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 0:0 - nedelja, 8. oktober: 15.00 Brighton - Liverpool 15.00 West Ham - Newcastle 15.00 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City * Lestvica: 1. Tottenham 8 6 2 0 18:8 20 2. Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17:5 18 3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 4. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16:7 16 5. Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18:11 15 6. Brighton 7 5 0 2 19:14 15 7. West Ham 7 4 1 2 13:10 13 8. Newcastle 7 4 0 3 18:7 12 9. Crystal Palace 8 3 3 2 7:7 12 10. Manchester United 8 4 0 4 9:12 12 11. Chelsea 8 3 2 3 11:7 11 12. Fulham 8 3 2 3 8:13 11 13. Nottingham Forest 8 2 3 3 8:10 9 14. Brentford 8 1 4 3 11:12 7 15. Everton 8 2 1 5 9:12 7 16. Wolverhampton 7 2 1 4 8:13 7 17. Luton 8 1 1 6 6:15 4 18. Burnley 8 1 1 6 7:20 4 19. Bournemouth 8 0 3 5 5:18 3 20. Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 6:22 1