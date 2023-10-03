Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 3. oktobra - Izid zaostale tekme 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, zaostala tekma 2. kroga: Luton - Burnley 1:2 (0:1) * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17:5 18 2. Tottenham 7 5 2 0 17:8 17 3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 4. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16:7 16 5. Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18:11 15 6. Brighton 7 5 0 2 19:14 15 7. West Ham 7 4 1 2 13:10 13 8. Newcastle 7 4 0 3 18:7 12 9. Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7:7 11 10. Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7:11 9 11. Chelsea 7 2 2 3 7:6 8 12. Nottingham Forest 7 2 2 3 8:10 8 13. Fulham 7 2 2 3 5:12 8 14. Brentford 7 1 4 2 10:10 7 15. Wolverhampton 7 2 1 4 8:13 7 16. Everton 7 1 1 5 6:12 4 17. Luton 7 1 1 5 6:14 4 18. Burnley 7 1 1 5 6:16 4 19. Bournemouth 7 0 3 4 5:15 3 20. Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5:19 1