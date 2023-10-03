Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 3. oktobra - Izid zaostale tekme 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, zaostala tekma 2. kroga:
Luton - Burnley              1:2 (0:1)

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          7  6  0  1  17:5   18
 2. Tottenham                7  5  2  0  17:8   17
 3. Arsenal                  7  5  2  0  15:6   17
 4. Liverpool                7  5  1  1  16:7   16
 5. Aston Villa              7  5  0  2  18:11  15
 6. Brighton                 7  5  0  2  19:14  15
 7. West Ham                 7  4  1  2  13:10  13
 8. Newcastle                7  4  0  3  18:7   12
 9. Crystal Palace           7  3  2  2   7:7   11
10. Manchester United        7  3  0  4   7:11   9
11. Chelsea                  7  2  2  3   7:6    8
12. Nottingham Forest        7  2  2  3   8:10   8
13. Fulham                   7  2  2  3   5:12   8
14. Brentford                7  1  4  2  10:10   7
15. Wolverhampton            7  2  1  4   8:13   7
16. Everton                  7  1  1  5   6:12   4
17. Luton                    7  1  1  5   6:14   4
18. Burnley                  7  1  1  5   6:16   4
19. Bournemouth              7  0  3  4   5:15   3
20. Sheffield United         7  0  1  6   5:19   1
tb/tb
© STA, 2023