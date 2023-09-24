Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 24. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - sobota, 23. 9.: Crystal Palace - Fulham 0:0 Luton Town - Wolverhampton 1:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (2:0) Brentford - Everton 1:3 (1:1) Burnley - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 24. 9.: Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth 3:1 (1:1) Arsenal - Tottenham 2:2 (1:1) Chelsea - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0) Liverpool - West Ham United 3:1 (1:1) Sheffield United - Newcastle United 0:8 (0:3) * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 6 6 0 0 16: 3 18 2. Liverpool 6 5 1 0 15: 5 16 3. Brighton 6 5 0 1 18: 8 15 4. Tottenham 6 4 2 0 15: 7 14 5. Arsenal 6 4 2 0 11: 6 14 6. Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 13:10 12 7. West Ham 6 3 1 2 11:10 10 8. Newcastle 6 3 0 3 16:7 9 9. Manchester United 6 3 0 3 7:10 9 10. Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 6: 7 8 11. Fulham 6 2 2 2 5:10 8 12. Nottingham Forest 6 2 1 3 7:9 7 13. Brentford 6 1 3 2 9:9 6 14. Chelsea 6 1 2 3 5:6 5 15. Everton 6 1 1 4 5:10 4 16. Wolverhampton 6 1 1 4 6:12 4 17. Bournemouth 6 0 3 3 5:11 3 18. Luton 5 0 1 4 3:11 1 19. Burnley 5 0 1 4 4:13 1 20. Sheffield United 6 0 1 5 5:17 1