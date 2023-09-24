Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 24. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 23. 9.:
Crystal Palace - Fulham              0:0
Luton Town - Wolverhampton           1:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest  2:0 (2:0)
Brentford - Everton                  1:3 (1:1)
Burnley - Manchester United          0:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 24. 9.:
Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth 3:1 (1:1)
Arsenal - Tottenham                  2:2 (1:1)
Chelsea - Aston Villa                0:1 (0:0)
Liverpool - West Ham United          3:1 (1:1)
Sheffield United - Newcastle United  0:8 (0:3)

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          6  6  0  0 16: 3  18
 2. Liverpool                6  5  1  0 15: 5  16
 3. Brighton                 6  5  0  1 18: 8  15
 4. Tottenham                6  4  2  0 15: 7  14
 5. Arsenal                  6  4  2  0 11: 6  14
 6. Aston Villa              6  4  0  2 13:10  12
 7. West Ham                 6  3  1  2 11:10  10
 8. Newcastle                6  3  0  3 16:7    9
 9. Manchester United        6  3  0  3  7:10   9
10. Crystal Palace           6  2  2  2  6: 7   8
11. Fulham                   6  2  2  2  5:10   8
12. Nottingham Forest        6  2  1  3  7:9    7
13. Brentford                6  1  3  2  9:9    6
14. Chelsea                  6  1  2  3  5:6    5
15. Everton                  6  1  1  4  5:10   4
16. Wolverhampton            6  1  1  4  6:12   4
17. Bournemouth              6  0  3  3  5:11   3
18. Luton                    5  0  1  4  3:11   1
19. Burnley                  5  0  1  4  4:13   1
20. Sheffield United         6  0  1  5  5:17   1
