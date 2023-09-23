Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 23. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 6. krog:
- sobota, 23. 9.:
Crystal Palace - Fulham              0:0
Luton Town - Wolverhampton           1:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest  2:0 (2:0)
Brentford - Everton                  1:3 (1:1)
Burnley - Manchester United          0:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 24. 9.:
15.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth
15.00 Arsenal - Tottenham
15.00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
15.00 Liverpool - West Ham United
17.30 Sheffield United - Newcastle United

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          6  6  0  0 16: 3  18
 2. Tottenham                5  4  1  0 13: 5  13
 3. Liverpool                5  4  1  0 12: 4  13
 4. Arsenal                  5  4  1  0  9: 4  13
 5. Brighton                 5  4  0  1 15: 7  12
 6. West Ham                 5  3  1  1 10: 7  10
 7. Aston Villa              5  3  0  2 11:10   9
 8. Manchester United        6  3  0  3  7:10   9
 9. Crystal Palace           6  2  2  2  6: 7   8
10. Fulham                   6  2  2  2  5:10   8
11. Nottingham Forest        6  2  1  3  7:9    7
12. Newcastle                5  2  0  3  8:7    6
13. Brentford                6  1  3  2  9:9    6
14. Chelsea                  5  1  2  2  5:5    5
15. Everton                  6  1  1  4  5:10   4
16. Wolverhampton            6  1  1  4  6:12   4
17. Bournemouth              5  0  3  2  4:8    3
18. Sheffield United         5  0  1  4  5:9    1
19. Luton                    5  0  1  4  3:11   1
20. Burnley                  5  0  1  4  4:13   1
