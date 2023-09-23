Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 23. septembra - Izidi 6. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 6. krog: - sobota, 23. 9.: Crystal Palace - Fulham 0:0 Luton Town - Wolverhampton 1:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (2:0) 18.30 Brentford - Everton 21.00 Burnley - Manchester United - nedelja, 24. 9.: 15.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth 15.00 Arsenal - Tottenham 15.00 Chelsea - Aston Villa 15.00 Liverpool - West Ham United 17.30 Sheffield United - Newcastle United * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 6 6 0 0 16: 3 18 2. Tottenham 5 4 1 0 13: 5 13 3. Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12: 4 13 4. Arsenal 5 4 1 0 9: 4 13 5. Brighton 5 4 0 1 15: 7 12 6. West Ham 5 3 1 1 10: 7 10 7. Aston Villa 5 3 0 2 11:10 9 8. Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 6: 7 8 9. Fulham 6 2 2 2 5:10 8 10. Nottingham Forest 6 2 1 3 7: 9 7 11. Brentford 5 1 3 1 8: 6 6 12. Newcastle 5 2 0 3 8: 7 6 13. Manchester United 5 2 0 3 6:10 6 14. Chelsea 5 1 2 2 5: 5 5 15. Wolverhampton 6 1 1 4 6:12 4 16. Bournemouth 5 0 3 2 4: 8 3 17. Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 5: 9 1 18. Everton 5 0 1 4 2: 9 1 19. Burnley 4 0 1 3 4:12 1 20. Luton 5 0 1 4 3:11 1