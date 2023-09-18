Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 18. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 5. krog:
- sobota, 16. 9.:
Wolverhampton - Liverpool          1:3 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace       3:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Luton                     1:0 (0:0)
Manchester United - Brighton       1:3 (0:1)
Tottenham - Sheffield United       2:1 (0:0)
West Ham - Manchester City         1:3 (1:0)
Newcastle - Brentford              1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 17. 9.:
Bournemouth - Chelsea              0:0
Everton - Arsenal                  0:1 (0:0)

- ponedeljek, 18. 9.:
Nottingham Forest - Burnley        1:1 (0:1)

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          5  5  0  0 14: 3  15
 2. Tottenham                5  4  1  0 13: 5  13
 3. Liverpool                5  4  1  0 12: 4  13
 4. Arsenal                  5  4  1  0  9: 4  13
 5. Brighton                 5  4  0  1 15: 7  12
 6. West Ham                 5  3  1  1 10: 7  10
 7. Aston Villa              5  3  0  2 11:10   9
 8. Nottingham Forest        5  2  1  2  7: 7   7
 9. Crystal Palace           5  2  1  2  6: 7   7
10. Fulham                   5  2  1  2  5:10   7
11. Brentford                5  1  3  1  8: 6   6
12. Newcastle                5  2  0  3  8: 7   6
13. Manchester United        5  2  0  3  6:10   6
14. Chelsea                  5  1  2  2  5: 5   5
15. Bournemouth              5  0  3  2  4: 8   3
16. Wolverhampton            5  1  0  4  5:11   3
17. Sheffield United         5  0  1  4  5: 9   1
18. Burnley                  4  0  1  3  4:12   1
19. Everton                  5  0  1  4  2: 9   0
20. Luton                    4  0  0  4  2:10   0
