Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 18. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 5. krog: - sobota, 16. 9.: Wolverhampton - Liverpool 1:3 (1:0) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 3:1 (0:0) Fulham - Luton 1:0 (0:0) Manchester United - Brighton 1:3 (0:1) Tottenham - Sheffield United 2:1 (0:0) West Ham - Manchester City 1:3 (1:0) Newcastle - Brentford 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 17. 9.: Bournemouth - Chelsea 0:0 Everton - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) - ponedeljek, 18. 9.: Nottingham Forest - Burnley 1:1 (0:1) * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 5 5 0 0 14: 3 15 2. Tottenham 5 4 1 0 13: 5 13 3. Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12: 4 13 4. Arsenal 5 4 1 0 9: 4 13 5. Brighton 5 4 0 1 15: 7 12 6. West Ham 5 3 1 1 10: 7 10 7. Aston Villa 5 3 0 2 11:10 9 8. Nottingham Forest 5 2 1 2 7: 7 7 9. Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6: 7 7 10. Fulham 5 2 1 2 5:10 7 11. Brentford 5 1 3 1 8: 6 6 12. Newcastle 5 2 0 3 8: 7 6 13. Manchester United 5 2 0 3 6:10 6 14. Chelsea 5 1 2 2 5: 5 5 15. Bournemouth 5 0 3 2 4: 8 3 16. Wolverhampton 5 1 0 4 5:11 3 17. Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 5: 9 1 18. Burnley 4 0 1 3 4:12 1 19. Everton 5 0 1 4 2: 9 0 20. Luton 4 0 0 4 2:10 0