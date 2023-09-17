Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 17. septembra - Izidi 5. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 5. krog: - sobota, 16. 9.: Wolverhampton - Liverpool 1:3 (1:0) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 3:1 (0:0) Fulham - Luton 1:0 (0:0) Manchester United - Brighton 1:3 (0:1) Tottenham - Sheffield United 2:1 (0:0) West Ham - Manchester City 1:3 (1:0) Newcastle - Brentford 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 17. 9.: Bournemouth - Chelsea 0:0 17.30 Everton - Arsenal - ponedeljek, 18. 9.: 20.45 Nottingham Forest - Burnley * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 5 5 0 0 14: 3 15 2. Tottenham 5 4 1 0 13: 5 13 3. Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12: 4 13 4. Brighton 5 4 0 1 15: 7 12 5. West Ham 5 3 1 1 10: 7 10 6. Arsenal 4 3 1 0 8: 4 10 7. Aston Villa 5 3 0 2 11:10 9 8. Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6: 7 7 9. Fulham 5 2 1 2 5:10 7 10. Brentford 5 1 3 1 8: 6 6 11. Newcastle 5 2 0 3 8: 7 6 12. Nottingham Forest 4 2 0 2 6: 6 6 13. Manchester United 5 2 0 3 6:10 6 14. Chelsea 5 1 2 2 5: 5 5 15. Bournemouth 5 0 3 2 4: 8 3 16. Wolverhampton 5 1 0 4 5:11 3 17. Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 5: 9 1 18. Everton 4 0 1 3 2: 8 0 19. Luton 4 0 0 4 2:10 0 20. Burnley 3 0 0 3 3:11 0