Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 1. septembra - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 4. krog:
- petek, 1. september:
Luton - West Ham                       1:2 (0:1)

- sobota, 2. september:
13.30 Sheffield United - Everton
16.00 Brentford - Bournemouth
16.00 Burnley - Tottenham
16.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Manchester City - Fulham
18.30 Brighton - Newcastle

- nedelja, 3. september:
15.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
15.00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
17.30 Arsenal - Manchester United

* Lestvica:
 1. West Ham                 4  3  1  0  9:4 10
 2. Manchester City          3  3  0  0  6:1  9
 3. Tottenham                3  2  1  0  6:2  7
 4. Liverpool                3  2  1  0  6:3  7
 5. Arsenal                  3  2  1  0  5:3  7
 6. Brighton                 3  2  0  1  9:5  6
 7. Aston Villa              3  2  0  1  8:6  6
 8. Manchester United        3  2  0  1  4:4  6
 9. Brentford                3  1  2  0  6:3  5
10. Chelsea                  3  1  1  1  5:4  4
11. Crystal Palace           3  1  1  1  2:2  4
12. Fulham                   3  1  1  1  3:5  4
13. Newcastle                3  1  0  2  6:4  3
14. Nottingham Forest        3  1  0  2  5:6  3
15. Wolverhampton            3  1  0  2  2:5  3
16. Bournemouth              3  0  1  2  2:6  1
17. Sheffield United         3  0  0  3  2:5  0
18. Burnley                  2  0  0  2  1:6  0
29. Everton                  3  0  0  3  0:6  0
20. Luton                    3  0  0  3  2:9  0
