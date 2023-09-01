Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 1. septembra - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 4. krog: - petek, 1. september: Luton - West Ham 1:2 (0:1) - sobota, 2. september: 13.30 Sheffield United - Everton 16.00 Brentford - Bournemouth 16.00 Burnley - Tottenham 16.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Manchester City - Fulham 18.30 Brighton - Newcastle - nedelja, 3. september: 15.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 15.00 Liverpool - Aston Villa 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester United * Lestvica: 1. West Ham 4 3 1 0 9:4 10 2. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 6:1 9 3. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 6:2 7 4. Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6:3 7 5. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:3 7 6. Brighton 3 2 0 1 9:5 6 7. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 8:6 6 8. Manchester United 3 2 0 1 4:4 6 9. Brentford 3 1 2 0 6:3 5 10. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5:4 4 11. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 2:2 4 12. Fulham 3 1 1 1 3:5 4 13. Newcastle 3 1 0 2 6:4 3 14. Nottingham Forest 3 1 0 2 5:6 3 15. Wolverhampton 3 1 0 2 2:5 3 16. Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2:6 1 17. Sheffield United 3 0 0 3 2:5 0 18. Burnley 2 0 0 2 1:6 0 29. Everton 3 0 0 3 0:6 0 20. Luton 3 0 0 3 2:9 0