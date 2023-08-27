Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 27. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 3. krog: - petek, 25. avgust: Chelsea - Luton 3:0 (1:0) - sobota, 26. avgust: Bournemouth - Tottenham 0:2 (0:1) Arsenal - Fulham 2:2 (0:1) Brentford - Crystal Palace 1:1 (1:0) Everton - Wolverhampton 0:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Nottingham Forest 3:2 (1:2) Brighton - West Ham 1:3 (0:1) - nedelja, 27. avgust: Burnley - Aston Villa 1:3 (0:2) Sheffield United - Manchester City 1:2 (0:0) 17.30 Newcastle - Liverpool * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 6:1 9 2. West Ham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 3. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 6:2 7 4. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5:3 7 5. Brighton 3 2 0 1 9:5 6 6. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 8:6 6 7. Manchester United 3 2 0 1 4:4 6 8. Brentford 3 1 2 0 6:3 5 9. Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 10. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5:4 4 11. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 2:2 4 12. Fulham 3 1 1 1 3:5 4 13. Newcastle 2 1 0 1 5:2 3 14. Nottingham Forest 3 1 0 2 5:6 3 15. Wolverhampton 3 1 0 2 2:5 3 16. Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2:6 1 17. Sheffield United 3 0 0 3 2:5 0 18. Burnley 2 0 0 2 1:6 0 19. Luton 2 0 0 2 1:7 0 20. Everton 3 0 0 3 0:6 0