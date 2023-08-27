Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 27. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 3. krog:
- petek, 25. avgust:
Chelsea - Luton                        3:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 26. avgust:
Bournemouth - Tottenham                0:2 (0:1)
Arsenal - Fulham                       2:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Crystal Palace             1:1 (1:0)
Everton - Wolverhampton                0:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Nottingham Forest  3:2 (1:2)
Brighton - West Ham                    1:3 (0:1)

- nedelja, 27. avgust:
Burnley - Aston Villa                  1:3 (0:2)
Sheffield United - Manchester City     1:2 (0:0)
17.30 Newcastle - Liverpool

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          3  3  0  0  6:1  9
 2. West Ham                 3  2  1  0  7:3  7
 3. Tottenham                3  2  1  0  6:2  7
 4. Arsenal                  3  2  1  0  5:3  7
 5. Brighton                 3  2  0  1  9:5  6
 6. Aston Villa              3  2  0  1  8:6  6
 7. Manchester United        3  2  0  1  4:4  6
 8. Brentford                3  1  2  0  6:3  5
 9. Liverpool                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
10. Chelsea                  3  1  1  1  5:4  4
11. Crystal Palace           3  1  1  1  2:2  4
12. Fulham                   3  1  1  1  3:5  4
13. Newcastle                2  1  0  1  5:2  3
14. Nottingham Forest        3  1  0  2  5:6  3
15. Wolverhampton            3  1  0  2  2:5  3
16. Bournemouth              3  0  1  2  2:6  1
17. Sheffield United         3  0  0  3  2:5  0
18. Burnley                  2  0  0  2  1:6  0
19. Luton                    2  0  0  2  1:7  0
20. Everton                  3  0  0  3  0:6  0
