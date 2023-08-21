Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 21. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- petek, 18. avgust:
Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United     2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 19. avgust:
Fulham - Brentford                       0:3 (0:1)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                  3:1 (2:1)
Wolverhampton - Brighton                 1:4 (0:1)
Tottenham - Manchester United            2:0 (0:0)
Manchester City - Newcastle              1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 20. avgust:
Aston Villa - Everton                    4:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Chelsea                       3:1 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 21. avgust:
Crystal Palace - Arsenal                 0:1 (0:0)

- prestavljeno:
Luton - Burnley

* Lestvica:
 1. Brighton                 2  2  0  0  8:2  6
 2. Manchester City          2  2  0  0  4:0  6
 3. Arsenal                  2  2  0  0  3:1  6
 4. Brentford                2  1  1  0  5:2  4
 5. Liverpool                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
  . West Ham                 2  1  1  0  4:2  4
  . Tottenham                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
 8. Newcastle                2  1  0  1  5:2  3
 9. Aston Villa              2  1  0  1  5:5  3
10. Nottingham Forest        2  1  0  1  3:3  3
11. Crystal Palace           2  1  0  1  1:1  3
12. Manchester United        2  1  0  1  1:2  3
13. Fulham                   2  1  0  1  1:3  3
14. Chelsea                  2  0  1  1  2:4  1
  . Bournemouth              2  0  1  1  2:4  1
16. Sheffield United         2  0  0  2  1:3  0
17. Luton                    1  0  0  1  1:4  0
18. Burnley                  1  0  0  1  0:3  0
19. Wolverhampton            2  0  0  2  1:5  0
20. Everton                  2  0  0  2  0:5  0
nem/zzb/nem
© STA, 2023