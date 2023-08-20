Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 20. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 2. krog: - petek, 18. avgust: Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 19. avgust: Fulham - Brentford 0:3 (0:1) Liverpool - Bournemouth 3:1 (2:1) Wolverhampton - Brighton 1:4 (0:1) Tottenham - Manchester United 2:0 (0:0) Manchester City - Newcastle 1:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 20. avgust: Aston Villa - Everton 4:0 (2:0) West Ham - Chelsea 3:1 (1:1) - ponedeljek, 21. avgust: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal - prestavljeno: Luton - Burnley * Lestvica: 1. Brighton 2 2 0 0 8:2 6 2. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 4:0 6 3. Brentford 2 1 1 0 5:2 4 4. Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 . West Ham 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 . Tottenham 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 7. Newcastle 2 1 0 1 5:2 3 8. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 9. Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 10. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 5:5 3 11. Nottingham Forest 2 1 0 1 3:3 3 12. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 1:2 3 13. Fulham 2 1 0 1 1:3 3 14. Chelsea 2 0 1 1 2:4 1 . Bournemouth 2 0 1 1 2:4 1 16. Sheffield United 2 0 0 2 1:3 0 17. Luton 1 0 0 1 1:4 0 18. Burnley 1 0 0 1 0:3 0 19. Wolverhampton 2 0 0 2 1:5 0 20. Everton 2 0 0 2 0:5 0