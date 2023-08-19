Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 19. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- petek, 18. avgust:
Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United     2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 19. avgust:
Fulham - Brentford                       0:3 (0:1)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                  3:1 (2:1)
Wolverhampton - Brighton                 1:4 (0:1)
18.30 Tottenham - Manchester United
21.00 Manchester City - Newcastle

- nedelja, 20. avgust:
15.00 Aston Villa - Everton
17.30 West Ham - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 21. avgust:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

- prestavljeno:
Luton - Burnley

* Lestvica:
 1. Brighton                 2  2  0  0  8:2  6
 2. Brentford                2  1  1  0  5:2  4
 3. Liverpool                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
 4. Newcastle                1  1  0  0  5:1  3
 5. Manchester City          1  1  0  0  3:0  3
 6. Arsenal                  1  1  0  0  2:1  3
 7. Manchester United        1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 8. Crystal Palace           1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 9. Nottingham Forest        2  1  0  1  3:3  3
10. Fulham                   2  1  0  1  1:3  3
11. Tottenham                1  0  1  0  2:2  1
12. Chelsea                  1  0  1  0  1:1  1
13. West Ham                 1  0  1  0  1:1  1
14. Bournemouth              2  0  1  1  2:4  1
15. Everton                  1  0  0  1  0:1  0
16. Sheffield United         2  0  0  2  1:3  0
17. Luton                    1  0  0  1  1:4  0
18. Burnley                  1  0  0  1  0:3  0
19. Aston Villa              1  0  0  1  1:5  0
20. Wolverhampton            2  0  0  2  1:5  0
nem/nem
