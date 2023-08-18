Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 18. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 2. krog:
- petek, 18. avgust:
Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United     2:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 19. avgust:
16.00 Fulham - Brentford
16.00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
16.00 Luton - Burnley
16.00 Wolverhampton - Brighton
18.30 Tottenham - Manchester United
21.00 Manchester City - Newcastle

- nedelja, 20. avgust:
15.00 Aston Villa - Everton
17.30 West Ham - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 21. avgust:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

* Lestvica:
 1. Newcastle                1  1  0  0  5:1  3
 2. Brighton                 1  1  0  0  4:1  3
 3. Manchester City          1  1  0  0  3:0  3
 4. Arsenal                  1  1  0  0  2:1  3
 5. Fulham                   1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 6. Manchester United        1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 7. Crystal Palace           1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 8. Nottingham Forest        2  1  0  1  3:3  3
 9. Tottenham                1  0  1  0  2:2  1
10. Brentford                1  0  1  0  2:2  1
11. Chelsea                  1  0  1  0  1:1  1
12. Liverpool                1  0  1  0  1:1  1
13. West Ham                 1  0  1  0  1:1  1
14. Bournemouth              1  0  1  0  1:1  1
15. Everton                  1  0  0  1  0:1  0
16. Wolverhampton            1  0  0  1  0:1  0
17. Sheffield United         2  0  0  2  1:3  0
18. Luton                    1  0  0  1  1:4  0
19. Burnley                  1  0  0  1  0:3  0
20. Aston Villa              1  0  0  1  1:5  0
nem/nem
© STA, 2023