Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 18. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 2. krog: - petek, 18. avgust: Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United 2:1 (1:0) - sobota, 19. avgust: 16.00 Fulham - Brentford 16.00 Liverpool - Bournemouth 16.00 Luton - Burnley 16.00 Wolverhampton - Brighton 18.30 Tottenham - Manchester United 21.00 Manchester City - Newcastle - nedelja, 20. avgust: 15.00 Aston Villa - Everton 17.30 West Ham - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 21. avgust: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal * Lestvica: 1. Newcastle 1 1 0 0 5:1 3 2. Brighton 1 1 0 0 4:1 3 3. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3:0 3 4. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 5. Fulham 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 6. Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 7. Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 8. Nottingham Forest 2 1 0 1 3:3 3 9. Tottenham 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 10. Brentford 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 11. Chelsea 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 12. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 13. West Ham 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 14. Bournemouth 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 15. Everton 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 16. Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 17. Sheffield United 2 0 0 2 1:3 0 18. Luton 1 0 0 1 1:4 0 19. Burnley 1 0 0 1 0:3 0 20. Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 1:5 0