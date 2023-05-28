Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 28. maja - Izidi 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 38. krog: Arsenal - Wolverhampton 5:0 (3:0) Aston Villa - Brighton 2:1 (2:1) Brentford - Manchester City 1:0 (0:0) Chelsea - Newcastle 1:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:1) Everton - Bournemouth 1:0 (0:0) Leeds - Tottenham 1:4 (0:1) Leicester - West Ham 2:1 (1:0) Manchester United - Fulham 2:1 (1:1) Southampton - Liverpool 4:4 (2:2) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 38 28 5 5 94:33 89 2. Arsenal 38 26 6 6 88:43 84 3. Manchester United 38 23 6 9 58:43 75 4. Newcastle 38 19 14 5 68:33 71 5. Liverpool 38 19 10 9 75:47 67 6. Brighton 38 18 7 12 72:53 62 7. Aston Villa 38 18 7 13 51:46 61 8. Tottenham 38 18 6 14 70:63 60 9. Brentford 38 15 14 9 58:46 59 10. Fulham 38 15 7 16 55:53 52 11. Crystal Palace 38 11 12 15 40:49 45 12. Chelsea 38 11 11 16 38:47 44 13. Wolverhampton 38 11 8 19 31:58 41 14. West Ham 38 11 7 20 42:55 40 15. Bournemouth 38 11 6 21 37:71 39 16. Nottingham Forest 38 9 11 18 38:68 38 17. Everton 38 8 12 18 34:57 36 18. Leicester 38 9 7 22 51:68 34 19. Leeds 38 7 10 21 48:78 31 20. Southampton 38 6 7 25 36:73 25