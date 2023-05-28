Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 28. maja - Izidi 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 38. krog:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton              5:0 (3:0)
Aston Villa - Brighton               2:1 (2:1)
Brentford - Manchester City          1:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Newcastle                  1:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest   1:1 (0:1)
Everton - Bournemouth                1:0 (0:0)
Leeds - Tottenham                    1:4 (0:1)
Leicester - West Ham                 2:1 (1:0)
Manchester United - Fulham           2:1 (1:1)
Southampton - Liverpool              4:4 (2:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     38  28  5   5   94:33  89
 2. Arsenal             38  26  6   6   88:43  84
 3. Manchester United   38  23  6   9   58:43  75
 4. Newcastle           38  19  14  5   68:33  71
 5. Liverpool           38  19  10  9   75:47  67
 6. Brighton            38  18  7  12   72:53  62
 7. Aston Villa         38  18  7  13   51:46  61
 8. Tottenham           38  18  6  14   70:63  60
 9. Brentford           38  15  14  9   58:46  59
10. Fulham              38  15  7  16   55:53  52
11. Crystal Palace      38  11 12  15   40:49  45
12. Chelsea             38  11 11  16   38:47  44
13. Wolverhampton       38  11  8  19   31:58  41
14. West Ham            38  11  7  20   42:55  40
15. Bournemouth         38  11  6  21   37:71  39
16. Nottingham Forest   38   9 11  18   38:68  38
17. Everton             38   8 12  18   34:57  36
18. Leicester           38   9  7  22   51:68  34
19. Leeds               38   7 10  21   48:78  31
20. Southampton         38   6  7  25   36:73  25
