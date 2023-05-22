Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 22. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 37. krog: - sobota, 20. maj: Tottenham - Brentford 1:3 (1:0) Bournemouth - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) Fulham - Crystal Palace 2:2 (1:1) Liverpool - Aston Villa 1:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Everton 1:1 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 1:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 21. maj: West Ham - Leeds 3:1 (1:1) Brighton - Southampton 3:1 (2:0) Manchester City - Chelsea 1:0 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 22. maj: Newcastle - Leicester 0:0 - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 36 28 4 4 93:31 88 2. Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83:43 81 3. Newcastle 37 19 13 5 67:32 70 4. Manchester United 36 21 6 9 52:41 69 5. Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71:43 66 6. Brighton 36 18 7 11 70:50 61 7. Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49:45 58 8. Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66:62 57 9. Brentford 37 14 14 9 57:46 56 10. Fulham 37 15 7 15 54:51 52 11. Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39:48 44 12. Chelsea 36 11 10 15 36:42 43 13. Wolverhampton 37 11 8 18 31:53 41 14. West Ham 37 11 7 19 41:53 40 15. Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37:70 39 16. Nottingham Forest 37 9 10 18 37:67 37 17. Everton 37 7 12 18 33:57 33 18. Leicester 37 8 7 22 49:67 31 19. Leeds 37 7 10 20 47:74 31 20. Southampton 37 6 6 25 32:69 24