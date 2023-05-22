Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 22. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- sobota, 20. maj:
Tottenham - Brentford                    1:3 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Manchester United          0:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Crystal Palace                  2:2 (1:1)
Liverpool - Aston Villa                  1:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Everton                  1:1 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal              1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 21. maj:
West Ham - Leeds                         3:1 (1:1)
Brighton - Southampton                   3:1 (2:0)
Manchester City - Chelsea                1:0 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 22. maj:
Newcastle - Leicester                    0:0

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     36  28  4   4   93:31  88
 2. Arsenal             37  25  6   6   83:43  81
 3. Newcastle           37  19  13  5   67:32  70
 4. Manchester United   36  21  6   9   52:41  69
 5. Liverpool           37  19  9   9   71:43  66
 6. Brighton            36  18  7  11   70:50  61
 7. Aston Villa         37  17  7  13   49:45  58
 8. Tottenham           37  17  6  14   66:62  57
 9. Brentford           37  14  14  9   57:46  56
10. Fulham              37  15  7  15   54:51  52
11. Crystal Palace      37  11 11  15   39:48  44
12. Chelsea             36  11 10  15   36:42  43
13. Wolverhampton       37  11  8  18   31:53  41
14. West Ham            37  11  7  19   41:53  40
15. Bournemouth         37  11  6  20   37:70  39
16. Nottingham Forest   37   9 10  18   37:67  37
17. Everton             37   7 12  18   33:57  33
18. Leicester           37   8  7  22   49:67  31
19. Leeds               37   7 10  20   47:74  31
20. Southampton         37   6  6  25   32:69  24
tb/tb
© STA, 2023