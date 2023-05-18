Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 18. maja - Izid zaostale tekme 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 25. krog: - četrtek, 18. maj: Newcastle - Brighton 4:1 (2:0) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 35 27 4 4 92:31 85 2. Arsenal 36 25 6 5 83:42 81 3. Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67:32 69 4. Manchester United 35 20 6 9 51:41 66 5. Liverpool 36 19 8 9 70:42 65 6. Brighton 35 17 7 11 67:49 58 7. Tottenham 36 17 6 13 65:59 57 8. Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48:44 57 9. Brentford 36 13 14 9 54:45 53 10. Fulham 36 15 6 15 52:49 51 11. Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36:41 43 12. Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37:46 43 13. Wolverhampton 36 11 7 18 30:52 40 14. Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 37:69 39 15. West Ham 36 10 7 19 38:52 37 16. Nottingham Forest 36 8 10 18 36:67 34 17. Everton 36 7 11 18 32:56 32 18. Leeds 36 7 10 19 46:71 31 19. Leicester 36 8 6 22 49:67 30 20. Southampton 36 6 6 24 31:66 24