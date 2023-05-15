Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 15. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 13. maj:
Leeds - Newcastle                        2:2 (1:1)
Aston Villa - Tottenham                  2:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest              2:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth             2:0 (1:0)
Manchester United - Wolverhampton        2:0 (1:0)
Southampton - Fulham                     0:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 14. maj:
Brentford - West Ham                     2:0 (2:0)
Everton - Manchester City                0:3 (0:2)
Arsenal - Brighton                       0:3 (0:0)

- ponedeljek, 15. maj:
Leicester - Liverpool                    0:3 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     35  27  4   4   92:31  85
 2. Arsenal             36  25  6   5   83:42  81
 3. Newcastle           35  18  12  5   63:31  66
 4. Manchester United   35  20  6   9   51:41  66
 5. Liverpool           36  19  8   9   70:42  65
 6. Brighton            34  17  7  10   66:45  58
 7. Tottenham           36  17  6  13   65:59  57
 8. Aston Villa         36  17  6  13   48:44  57
 9. Brentford           36  13  14  9   54:45  53
10. Fulham              36  15  6  15   52:49  51
11. Chelsea             35  11 10  14   36:41  43
12. Crystal Palace      36  11 10  15   37:46  43
13. Wolverhampton       36  11  7  18   30:52  40
14. Bournemouth         36  11  6  19   37:69  39
15. West Ham            36  10  7  19   38:52  37
16. Nottingham Forest   36   8 10  18   36:67  34
17. Everton             36   7 11  18   32:56  32
18. Leeds               36   7 10  19   46:71  31
19. Leicester           36   8  6  22   49:67  30
20. Southampton         36   6  6  24   31:66  24
