Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
Ljubljana, 14. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi: - sobota, 13. maj: Leeds - Newcastle 2:2 (1:1) Aston Villa - Tottenham 2:1 (1:0) Chelsea - Nottingham Forest 2:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Manchester United - Wolverhampton 2:0 (1:0) Southampton - Fulham 0:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 14. maj: Brentford - West Ham 2:0 (2:0) Everton - Manchester City 0:3 (0:2) Arsenal - Brighton 0:3 (0:0) - ponedeljek, 15. maj: 21.00 Leicester - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 35 27 4 4 92:31 85 2. Arsenal 36 25 6 5 83:42 81 3. Newcastle 35 18 12 5 63:31 66 4. Manchester United 35 20 6 9 51:41 66 5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67:42 62 6. Brighton 34 17 7 10 66:45 58 7. Tottenham 36 17 6 13 65:59 57 8. Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48:44 57 9. Brentford 36 13 14 9 54:45 53 10. Fulham 36 15 6 15 52:49 51 11. Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36:41 43 12. Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37:46 43 13. Wolverhampton 36 11 7 18 30:52 40 14. Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 37:69 39 15. West Ham 36 10 7 19 38:52 37 16. Nottingham Forest 36 8 10 18 36:67 34 17. Everton 36 7 11 18 32:56 32 18. Leeds 36 7 10 19 46:71 31 19. Leicester 35 8 6 21 49:64 30 20. Southampton 36 6 6 24 31:66 24