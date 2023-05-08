Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 8. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 6. maj:
Bournemouth - Chelsea           1:3 (1:1)
Manchester City - Leeds         2:1 (2:0)
Tottenham - Crystal Palace      1:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa     1:0 (1:0)
Liverpool - Brentford           1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 7. maj:
Newcastle - Arsenal             0:2 (0:1)
West Ham - Manchester United    1:0 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 8. maj:
Fulham - Leicester              5:3 (3:0)
Brighton - Everton              1:5 (0:3)
Nottingham Forest - Southampton

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     34  26  4   4   89:31  82
 2. Arsenal             35  25  6   4   83:39  81
 3. Newcastle           34  18  11  5   61:29  65
 4. Manchester United   34  19  6   9   49:41  63
 5. Liverpool           35  18  8   9   67:42  62
 6. Tottenham           35  17  6  12   64:57  57
 7. Brighton            33  16  7  10   62:40  55
 8. Aston Villa         35  16  6  13   46:43  54
 9. Brentford           35  12  14  9   52:45  50
10. Fulham              35  14  6  15   50:49  48
11. Chelsea             34  11  9  14   34:39  42
12. Crystal Palace      35  10 10  15   35:46  40
13. Wolverhampton       35  11  7  17   30:50  40
14. Bournemouth         35  11  6  18   37:67  39
15. West Ham            35  10  7  18   38:50  37
16. Everton             35   7 11  17   32:53  32
17. Leicester           35   8  6  21   49:64  30
18. Leeds               35   7  9  19   44:69  30
19. Nottingham Forest   34   7  9  18   30:62  30
20. Southampton         34   6  6  22   28:60  24
