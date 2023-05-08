Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 8. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 6. maj: Bournemouth - Chelsea 1:3 (1:1) Manchester City - Leeds 2:1 (2:0) Tottenham - Crystal Palace 1:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 1:0 (1:0) Liverpool - Brentford 1:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 7. maj: Newcastle - Arsenal 0:2 (0:1) West Ham - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 8. maj: Fulham - Leicester 5:3 (3:0) Brighton - Everton 1:5 (0:3) Nottingham Forest - Southampton - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 34 26 4 4 89:31 82 2. Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83:39 81 3. Newcastle 34 18 11 5 61:29 65 4. Manchester United 34 19 6 9 49:41 63 5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67:42 62 6. Tottenham 35 17 6 12 64:57 57 7. Brighton 33 16 7 10 62:40 55 8. Aston Villa 35 16 6 13 46:43 54 9. Brentford 35 12 14 9 52:45 50 10. Fulham 35 14 6 15 50:49 48 11. Chelsea 34 11 9 14 34:39 42 12. Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 35:46 40 13. Wolverhampton 35 11 7 17 30:50 40 14. Bournemouth 35 11 6 18 37:67 39 15. West Ham 35 10 7 18 38:50 37 16. Everton 35 7 11 17 32:53 32 17. Leicester 35 8 6 21 49:64 30 18. Leeds 35 7 9 19 44:69 30 19. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 30:62 30 20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24