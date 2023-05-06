Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 6. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 6. maj:
Bournemouth - Chelsea           1:3 (1:1)
Manchester City - Leeds         2:1 (2:0)
Tottenham - Crystal Palace      1:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa     1:0 (1:0)
Liverpool - Brentford           1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 7. maj:
17.30 Newcastle - Arsenal
20.00 West Ham - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 8. maj:
16.00 Fulham - Leicester
18.30 Brighton - Everton
21.00 Nottingham Forest - Southampton

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     34  26  4   4   89:31  82
 2. Arsenal             34  24  6   4   81:39  78
 3. Newcastle           33  18  11  4   61:27  65
 4. Manchester United   33  19  6   8   49:40  63
 5. Liverpool           35  18  8   9   67:42  62
 6. Tottenham           35  17  6  12   64:57  57
 7. Brighton            32  16  7   9   62:40  55
 8. Aston Villa         35  16  6  13   46:43  54
 9. Brentford           35  12  14  9   52:45  50
10. Fulham              34  13  6  15   45:46  45
11. Chelsea             34  11  9  14   34:39  42
12. Crystal Palace      35  10 10  15   35:46  40
13. Wolverhampton       35  11  7  17   30:50  40
14. Bournemouth         35  11  6  18   37:67  39
15. West Ham            34   9  7  18   37:50  34
16. Leeds               35   7  9  19   44:69  30
17. Nottingham Forest   34   7  9  18   30:62  30
18. Leicester           34   8  6  20   46:59  30
19. Everton             34   6 11  17   27:52  29
20. Southampton         34   6  6  22   28:60  24
ic/lr/tb/ic
© STA, 2023