Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 3. maja - Izidi zaostalih tekem 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sreda, 3. maj:
Liverpool - Fulham                    1:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - West Ham            3:0 (0:0)

- četrtek, 4. maj:
21.00 Brighton - Manchester United

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     33  25  4   4   87:30  79
 2. Arsenal             34  24  6   4   81:39  78
 3. Newcastle           33  18  11  4   61:27  65
 4. Manchester United   32  19  6   7   49:39  63
 5. Liverpool           34  17  8   9   66:42  59
 6. Tottenham           34  16  6  12   63:57  54
 7. Aston Villa         34  16  6  12   46:42  54
 8. Brighton            31  15  7   9   61:40  52
 9. Brentford           34  12  14  8   52:44  50
10. Fulham              34  13  6  15   45:46  45
11. Crystal Palace      34  10 10  14   35:45  40
12. Chelsea             33  10  9  14   31:38  39
13. Bournemouth         34  11  6  17   36:64  39
14. Wolverhampton       34  10  7  17   29:50  37
15. West Ham            34   9  7  18   37:50  34
16. Leeds               34   7  9  18   43:67  30
17. Nottingham Forest   34   7  9  18   30:62  30
18. Leicester           34   8  6  20   46:59  30
19. Everton             34   6 11  17   27:52  29
20. Southampton         34   6  6  22   28:60  24
