Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 3. maja - Izidi zaostalih tekem 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sreda, 3. maj: Liverpool - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) Manchester City - West Ham 3:0 (0:0) - četrtek, 4. maj: 21.00 Brighton - Manchester United - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 33 25 4 4 87:30 79 2. Arsenal 34 24 6 4 81:39 78 3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65 4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49:39 63 5. Liverpool 34 17 8 9 66:42 59 6. Tottenham 34 16 6 12 63:57 54 7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46:42 54 8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52 9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50 10. Fulham 34 13 6 15 45:46 45 11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40 12. Chelsea 33 10 9 14 31:38 39 13. Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 36:64 39 14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37 15. West Ham 34 9 7 18 37:50 34 16. Leeds 34 7 9 18 43:67 30 17. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 30:62 30 18. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30 19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29 20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24