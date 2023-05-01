Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 1. maja - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - sobota, 29. april: Crystal Palace - West Ham 4:3 (3:2) Brentford - Nottingham Forest 2:1 (0:1) Brighton - Wolverhampton 6:0 (4:0) - nedelja, 30. april: Bournemouth - Leeds 4:1 (2:1) Fulham - Manchester City 1:2 (1:2) Manchester United - Aston Villa 1:0 (1:0) Newcastle - Southampton 3:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Tottenham 4:3 (3:1) - ponedeljek, 1. maj: Leicester - Everton 2:2 (2:1) - torek, 2. maj: 21.00 Arsenal - Chelsea - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 32 24 4 4 84:30 76 2. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75 3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65 4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49:39 63 5. Liverpool 33 16 8 9 65:42 56 6. Tottenham 34 16 6 12 63:57 54 7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46:42 54 8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52 9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50 10. Fulham 33 13 6 14 45:45 45 11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40 12. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39 13. Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 36:64 39 14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37 15. West Ham 33 9 7 17 37:47 34 16. Leeds 34 7 9 18 43:67 30 17. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 30:62 30 18. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30 19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29 20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24