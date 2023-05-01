Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 1. maja - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- sobota, 29. april:
Crystal Palace - West Ham                4:3 (3:2)
Brentford - Nottingham Forest            2:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Wolverhampton                 6:0 (4:0)

- nedelja, 30. april:
Bournemouth - Leeds                      4:1 (2:1)
Fulham - Manchester City                 1:2 (1:2)
Manchester United - Aston Villa          1:0 (1:0)
Newcastle - Southampton                  3:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Tottenham                    4:3 (3:1)

- ponedeljek, 1. maj:
Leicester - Everton                      2:2 (2:1)

- torek, 2. maj:
21.00 Arsenal - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City     32  24  4   4   84:30  76
 2. Arsenal             33  23  6   4   78:38  75
 3. Newcastle           33  18  11  4   61:27  65
 4. Manchester United   32  19  6   7   49:39  63
 5. Liverpool           33  16  8   9   65:42  56
 6. Tottenham           34  16  6  12   63:57  54
 7. Aston Villa         34  16  6  12   46:42  54
 8. Brighton            31  15  7   9   61:40  52
 9. Brentford           34  12  14  8   52:44  50
10. Fulham              33  13  6  14   45:45  45
11. Crystal Palace      34  10 10  14   35:45  40
12. Chelsea             32  10  9  13   30:35  39
13. Bournemouth         34  11  6  17   36:64  39
14. Wolverhampton       34  10  7  17   29:50  37
15. West Ham            33   9  7  17   37:47  34
16. Leeds               34   7  9  18   43:67  30
17. Nottingham Forest   34   7  9  18   30:62  30
18. Leicester           34   8  6  20   46:59  30
19. Everton             34   6 11  17   27:52  29
20. Southampton         34   6  6  22   28:60  24
