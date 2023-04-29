Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 29. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- sobota, 29. april:
Crystal Palace - West Ham                4:3 (3:2)
Brentford - Nottingham Forest            2:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Wolverhampton                 6:0 (4:0)

- nedelja, 30. april:
15.00 Bournemouth - Leeds
15.00 Fulham - Manchester City
15.00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
15.00 Newcastle - Southampton
17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham

- ponedeljek, 1. maj:
21.00 Leicester - Everton

- torek, 2. maj:
21.00 Arsenal - Chelsea

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             33  23  6   4   78:38  75
 2. Manchester City     31  23  4   4   82:29  73
 3. Newcastle           32  17  11  4   58:26  62
 4. Manchester United   31  18  6   7   48:39  60
 5. Tottenham           33  16  6  11   60:53  54
 6. Aston Villa         33  16  6  11   46:41  54
 7. Liverpool           32  15  8   9   61:39  53
 8. Brighton            31  15  7   9   61:40  52
 9. Brentford           34  12  14  8   52:44  50
10. Fulham              32  13  6  13   44:43  45
11. Crystal Palace      34  10 10  14   35:45  40
12. Chelsea             32  10  9  13   30:35  39
13. Wolverhampton       34  10  7  17   29:50  37
14. Bournemouth         33  10  6  17   32:63  36
15. West Ham            33   9  7  17   37:47  34
16. Leeds               33   7  9  17   42:63  30
17. Nottingham Forest   34   7  9  18   30:62  30
18. Leicester           33   8  5  20   44:57  29
19. Everton             33   6 10  17   25:50  28
20. Southampton         33   6  6  21   27:57  24
