Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 29. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 34. krog: - sobota, 29. april: Crystal Palace - West Ham 4:3 (3:2) Brentford - Nottingham Forest 2:1 (0:1) Brighton - Wolverhampton 6:0 (4:0) - nedelja, 30. april: 15.00 Bournemouth - Leeds 15.00 Fulham - Manchester City 15.00 Manchester United - Aston Villa 15.00 Newcastle - Southampton 17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham - ponedeljek, 1. maj: 21.00 Leicester - Everton - torek, 2. maj: 21.00 Arsenal - Chelsea - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75 2. Manchester City 31 23 4 4 82:29 73 3. Newcastle 32 17 11 4 58:26 62 4. Manchester United 31 18 6 7 48:39 60 5. Tottenham 33 16 6 11 60:53 54 6. Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46:41 54 7. Liverpool 32 15 8 9 61:39 53 8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52 9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50 10. Fulham 32 13 6 13 44:43 45 11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40 12. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39 13. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37 14. Bournemouth 33 10 6 17 32:63 36 15. West Ham 33 9 7 17 37:47 34 16. Leeds 33 7 9 17 42:63 30 17. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 30:62 30 18. Leicester 33 8 5 20 44:57 29 19. Everton 33 6 10 17 25:50 28 20. Southampton 33 6 6 21 27:57 24