Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 26. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 33. krog: - torek, 25. april: Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) Leeds - Leicester 1:1 (1:0) - sreda, 26. april: Nottingham Forest - Brighton 3:1 (1:1) Chelsea - Brentford 0:2 (0:1) West Ham - Liverpool 1:2 (1:1) Manchester City - Arsenal 4:1 (2:0) - četrtek, 27. april: 20.45 Everton - Newcastle 20.45 Southampton - Bournemouth 21.15 Tottenham - Manchester United - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75 2. Manchester City 31 23 4 4 82:28 73 3. Newcastle 31 16 11 4 54:25 59 4. Manchester United 30 18 5 7 46:37 59 5. Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46:41 54 6. Liverpool 32 15 8 9 61:39 53 7. Tottenham 32 16 5 11 58:51 53 8. Brighton 30 14 7 9 55:40 49 9. Brentford 33 11 14 8 50:43 47 10. Fulham 32 13 6 13 44:43 45 11. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39 12. Crystal Palace 33 9 10 14 31:42 37 13. Wolverhampton 33 10 7 16 29:44 37 14. West Ham 32 9 7 16 34:43 34 15. Bournemouth 32 9 6 17 31:63 33 16. Leeds 33 7 9 17 42:63 30 17. Nottingham Forest 33 7 9 17 29:60 30 18. Leicester 33 8 5 20 44:57 29 19. Everton 32 6 10 16 24:46 28 20. Southampton 32 6 6 20 27:56 24