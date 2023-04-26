Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 26. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 33. krog:
- torek, 25. april:
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace       2:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Fulham                 1:0 (1:0)
Leeds - Leicester                    1:1 (1:0)

- sreda, 26. april:
Nottingham Forest - Brighton         3:1 (1:1)
Chelsea - Brentford                  0:2 (0:1)
West Ham - Liverpool                 1:2 (1:1)
Manchester City - Arsenal            4:1 (2:0)

- četrtek, 27. april:
20.45 Everton - Newcastle
20.45 Southampton - Bournemouth
21.15 Tottenham - Manchester United

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             33  23  6   4   78:38  75
 2. Manchester City     31  23  4   4   82:28  73
 3. Newcastle           31  16  11  4   54:25  59
 4. Manchester United   30  18  5   7   46:37  59
 5. Aston Villa         33  16  6  11   46:41  54
 6. Liverpool           32  15  8   9   61:39  53
 7. Tottenham           32  16  5  11   58:51  53
 8. Brighton            30  14  7   9   55:40  49
 9. Brentford           33  11  14  8   50:43  47
10. Fulham              32  13  6  13   44:43  45
11. Chelsea             32  10  9  13   30:35  39
12. Crystal Palace      33   9 10  14   31:42  37
13. Wolverhampton       33  10  7  16   29:44  37
14. West Ham            32   9  7  16   34:43  34
15. Bournemouth         32   9  6  17   31:63  33
16. Leeds               33   7  9  17   42:63  30
17. Nottingham Forest   33   7  9  17   29:60  30
18. Leicester           33   8  5  20   44:57  29
19. Everton             32   6 10  16   24:46  28
20. Southampton         32   6  6  20   27:56  24
