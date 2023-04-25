Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 25. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 33. krog:
- torek, 25. april:
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace       2:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Fulham                 1:0 (1:0)
Leeds - Leicester                    1:1 (1:0)

- sreda, 26. april:
20.30 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
20.45 Chelsea - Brentford
20.45 West Ham - Liverpool
21.00 Manchester City - Arsenal

- četrtek, 27. april:
20.45 Everton - Newcastle
20.45 Southampton - Bournemouth
21.15 Tottenham - Manchester United

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             32  23  6   3   77:34  75
 2. Manchester City     30  22  4   4   78:27  70
 3. Newcastle           31  16  11  4   54:25  59
 4. Manchester United   30  18  5   7   46:37  59
 5. Aston Villa         33  16  6  11   46:41  54
 6. Tottenham           32  16  5  11   58:51  53
 7. Liverpool           31  14  8   9   59:38  50
 8. Brighton            29  14  7   8   54:37  49
 9. Fulham              32  13  6  13   44:43  45
10. Brentford           32  10  14  8   48:43  44
11. Chelsea             31  10  9  12   30:33  39
12. Crystal Palace      33   9 10  14   31:42  37
13. Wolverhampton       33  10  7  16   29:44  37
14. West Ham            31   9  7  15   33:41  34
15. Bournemouth         32   9  6  17   31:63  33
16. Leeds               33   7  9  17   42:63  30
17. Leicester           33   8  5  20   44:57  29
18. Everton             32   6 10  16   24:46  28
19. Nottingham Forest   32   6  9  17   26:59  27
20. Southampton         32   6  6  20   27:56  24
nem/nem
© STA, 2023