Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 33. krog: - torek, 25. april: Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) Leeds - Leicester 1:1 (1:0) - sreda, 26. april: 20.30 Nottingham Forest - Brighton 20.45 Chelsea - Brentford 20.45 West Ham - Liverpool 21.00 Manchester City - Arsenal - četrtek, 27. april: 20.45 Everton - Newcastle 20.45 Southampton - Bournemouth 21.15 Tottenham - Manchester United - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 32 23 6 3 77:34 75 2. Manchester City 30 22 4 4 78:27 70 3. Newcastle 31 16 11 4 54:25 59 4. Manchester United 30 18 5 7 46:37 59 5. Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46:41 54 6. Tottenham 32 16 5 11 58:51 53 7. Liverpool 31 14 8 9 59:38 50 8. Brighton 29 14 7 8 54:37 49 9. Fulham 32 13 6 13 44:43 45 10. Brentford 32 10 14 8 48:43 44 11. Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30:33 39 12. Crystal Palace 33 9 10 14 31:42 37 13. Wolverhampton 33 10 7 16 29:44 37 14. West Ham 31 9 7 15 33:41 34 15. Bournemouth 32 9 6 17 31:63 33 16. Leeds 33 7 9 17 42:63 30 17. Leicester 33 8 5 20 44:57 29 18. Everton 32 6 10 16 24:46 28 19. Nottingham Forest 32 6 9 17 26:59 27 20. Southampton 32 6 6 20 27:56 24