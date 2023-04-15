Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 15. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 31. krog:
- sobota, 15. april:
Aston Villa - Newcastle             3:0 (1:0)
Chelsea - Brighton                  1:2 (1:1)
Everton - Fulham                    1:3 (1:1)
Southampton - Crystal Palace        0:2 (0:0)
Tottenham - Bournemouth             2:3 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Brentford           2:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Leicester         3:1 (3:0)

- nedelja, 16. april:
15.00 West Ham - Arsenal
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 16. april:
21.00 Leeds - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             30  23  4   3   72:29  73
 2. Manchester City     30  22  4   4   78:27  70
 3. Newcastle           30  15  11  4   48:24  56
 4. Manchester United   29  17  5   7   44:37  56
 5. Tottenham           31  16  5  10   57:45  53
 6. Aston Villa         31  15  5  11   44:40  50
 7. Brighton            29  14  7   8   54:37  49
 8. Liverpool           29  12  8   9   50:35  44
 9. Brentford           31  10  13  8   47:42  43
10. Fulham              30  12  6  12   42:41  42
11. Chelsea             31  10  9  12   30:33  39
12. Crystal Palace      31   9  9  13   31:40  36
13. Wolverhampton       31   9  7  15   26:42  34
14. Bournemouth         31   9  6  16   31:59  33
15. West Ham            29   8  6  15   27:39  30
16. Leeds               30   7  8  15   39:54  29
17. Everton             31   6  9  16   24:46  27
18. Nottingham Forest   30   6  9  15   24:54  27
19. Leicester           31   7  4  20   41:55  25
20. Southampton         31   6  5  20   24:53  23
