Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 15. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 31. krog: - sobota, 15. april: Aston Villa - Newcastle 3:0 (1:0) Chelsea - Brighton 1:2 (1:1) Everton - Fulham 1:3 (1:1) Southampton - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0) Tottenham - Bournemouth 2:3 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Brentford 2:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Leicester 3:1 (3:0) - nedelja, 16. april: 15.00 West Ham - Arsenal 17.30 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 16. april: 21.00 Leeds - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 30 23 4 3 72:29 73 2. Manchester City 30 22 4 4 78:27 70 3. Newcastle 30 15 11 4 48:24 56 4. Manchester United 29 17 5 7 44:37 56 5. Tottenham 31 16 5 10 57:45 53 6. Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 44:40 50 7. Brighton 29 14 7 8 54:37 49 8. Liverpool 29 12 8 9 50:35 44 9. Brentford 31 10 13 8 47:42 43 10. Fulham 30 12 6 12 42:41 42 11. Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30:33 39 12. Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 31:40 36 13. Wolverhampton 31 9 7 15 26:42 34 14. Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 31:59 33 15. West Ham 29 8 6 15 27:39 30 16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 39:54 29 17. Everton 31 6 9 16 24:46 27 18. Nottingham Forest 30 6 9 15 24:54 27 19. Leicester 31 7 4 20 41:55 25 20. Southampton 31 6 5 20 24:53 23