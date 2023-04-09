Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 9. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 30. krog: - sobota, 8. april: Manchester United - Everton 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (0:0) Brentford - Newcastle 1:2 (1:0) Fulham - West Ham 0:1 (0:1) Leicester - Bournemouth 0:1 (0:1) Tottenham - Brighton 2:1 (1:1) Wolverhampton - Chelsea 1:0 (1:0) Southampton - Manchester City 1:4 (0:1) - nedelja, 9. april: Leeds - Crystal Palace 1:5 (1:1) 17.30 Liverpool - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70:27 72 2. Manchester City 29 21 4 4 75:26 67 3. Newcastle 29 15 11 3 48:21 56 4. Manchester United 29 17 5 7 44:37 56 5. Tottenham 30 16 5 9 55:42 53 6. Aston Villa 30 14 5 11 41:40 47 7. Brighton 28 13 7 8 52:36 46 8. Liverpool 28 12 7 9 48:33 43 9. Brentford 30 10 13 7 47:40 43 10. Fulham 29 11 6 12 39:40 39 11. Chelsea 30 10 9 11 29:31 39 12. Crystal Palace 30 8 9 13 29:40 33 13. Wolverhampton 30 8 7 15 24:42 31 14. West Ham 29 8 6 15 27:39 30 15. Bournemouth 30 8 6 16 28:57 30 16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 39:54 29 17. Everton 30 6 9 15 23:43 27 18. Nottingham Forest 30 6 9 15 24:54 27 19. Leicester 30 7 4 19 40:52 25 20. Southampton 30 6 5 19 24:51 23