Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 9. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- sobota, 8. april:
Manchester United - Everton           2:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest       2:0 (0:0)
Brentford - Newcastle                 1:2 (1:0)
Fulham - West Ham                     0:1 (0:1)
Leicester - Bournemouth               0:1 (0:1)
Tottenham - Brighton                  2:1 (1:1)
Wolverhampton - Chelsea               1:0 (1:0)
Southampton - Manchester City         1:4 (0:1)

- nedelja, 9. april:
Leeds - Crystal Palace                1:5 (1:1)
17.30 Liverpool - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             29  23  3   3   70:27  72
 2. Manchester City     29  21  4   4   75:26  67
 3. Newcastle           29  15  11  3   48:21  56
 4. Manchester United   29  17  5   7   44:37  56
 5. Tottenham           30  16  5   9   55:42  53
 6. Aston Villa         30  14  5  11   41:40  47
 7. Brighton            28  13  7   8   52:36  46
 8. Liverpool           28  12  7   9   48:33  43
 9. Brentford           30  10  13  7   47:40  43
10. Fulham              29  11  6  12   39:40  39
11. Chelsea             30  10  9  11   29:31  39
12. Crystal Palace      30   8  9  13   29:40  33
13. Wolverhampton       30   8  7  15   24:42  31
14. West Ham            29   8  6  15   27:39  30
15. Bournemouth         30   8  6  16   28:57  30
16. Leeds               30   7  8  15   39:54  29
17. Everton             30   6  9  15   23:43  27
18. Nottingham Forest   30   6  9  15   24:54  27
19. Leicester           30   7  4  19   40:52  25
20. Southampton         30   6  5  19   24:51  23
ic/alz/lr/ic
© STA, 2023