Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 1. aprila - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 29. krog: - sobota, 1. april: Manchester City - Liverpool 4:1 (1:1) Arsenal - Leeds 4:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Fulham 2:1 (0:1) Brighton - Brentford 3:3 (2:2) Crystal Palace - Leicester 2:1 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 1:1 (1:0) Chelsea - Aston Villa 0:2 (0:1) - nedelja, 2. april: 15.00 West Ham - Southampton 17.30 Newcastle - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 3. april: 21.00 Everton - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 28 23 3 3 70:27 72 2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64 3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50 4. Tottenham 28 15 4 9 52:40 49 5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47 6. Brighton 26 12 7 7 49:34 43 7. Brentford 28 10 13 5 46:37 43 8. Liverpool 27 12 6 9 48:33 42 9. Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 37:39 41 10. Fulham 28 11 6 11 39:39 39 11. Chelsea 28 10 8 10 29:30 38 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24:39 30 13. Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23:42 28 14. Nottingham Forest 28 6 9 13 23:50 27 15. Bournemouth 28 7 6 15 27:55 27 16. Leeds 28 6 8 14 36:48 26 17. Everton 28 6 8 14 22:40 26 18. Leicester 28 7 4 17 39:49 25 19. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24 20. Southampton 28 6 5 17 23:46 23