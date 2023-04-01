Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 1. aprila - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 29. krog:
- sobota, 1. april:
Manchester City - Liverpool             4:1 (1:1)
Arsenal - Leeds                         4:1 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Fulham                    2:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Brentford                    3:3 (2:2)
Crystal Palace - Leicester              2:1 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton       1:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - Aston Villa                   0:2 (0:1)

- nedelja, 2. april:
15.00 West Ham - Southampton
17.30 Newcastle - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 3. april:
21.00 Everton - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             28  23  3   3   70:27  72
 2. Manchester City     28  20  4   4   71:26  64
 3. Manchester United   26  15  5   6   41:35  50
 4. Tottenham           28  15  4   9   52:40  49
 5. Newcastle           26  12  11  3   39:19  47
 6. Brighton            26  12  7   7   49:34  43
 7. Brentford           28  10  13  5   46:37  43
 8. Liverpool           27  12  6   9   48:33  42
 9. Aston Villa         28  12  5  11   37:39  41
10. Fulham              28  11  6  11   39:39  39
11. Chelsea             28  10  8  10   29:30  38
12. Crystal Palace      29   7  9  13   24:39  30
13. Wolverhampton       29   7  7  15   23:42  28
14. Nottingham Forest   28   6  9  13   23:50  27
15. Bournemouth         28   7  6  15   27:55  27
16. Leeds               28   6  8  14   36:48  26
17. Everton             28   6  8  14   22:40  26
18. Leicester           28   7  4  17   39:49  25
19. West Ham            26   6  6  14   24:34  24
20. Southampton         28   6  5  17   23:46  23
