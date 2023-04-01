Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 1. aprila - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 29. krog: - sobota, 1. april: Manchester City - Liverpool 4:1 (1:1) 16.00 Arsenal - Leeds 16.00 Bournemouth - Fulham 16.00 Brighton - Brentford 16.00 Crystal Palace - Leicester 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton 18.30 Chelsea - Aston Villa - nedelja, 2. april: 15.00 West Ham - Southampton 17.30 Newcastle - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 3. april: 21.00 Everton - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 28 22 3 3 66:26 69 2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64 3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50 4. Tottenham 28 15 4 9 52:40 49 5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47 6. Liverpool 27 12 6 9 48:33 42 7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42 8. Brentford 27 10 12 5 43:34 42 9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39 10. Chelsea 27 10 8 9 29:28 38 11. Aston Villa 27 11 5 11 35:39 38 12. Crystal Palace 28 6 9 13 22:38 27 13. Wolverhampton 28 7 6 15 22:41 27 14. Leeds 27 6 8 13 35:44 26 15. Everton 28 6 8 14 22:40 26 16. Nottingham Forest 27 6 8 13 22:49 26 17. Leicester 27 7 4 16 38:47 25 18. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24 19. Bournemouth 27 6 6 15 25:54 24 20. Southampton 28 6 5 17 23:46 23