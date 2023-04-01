Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

Ljubljana, 1. aprila - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 29. krog:
- sobota, 1. april:
Manchester City - Liverpool             4:1 (1:1)
16.00 Arsenal - Leeds
16.00 Bournemouth - Fulham
16.00 Brighton - Brentford
16.00 Crystal Palace - Leicester
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton
18.30 Chelsea - Aston Villa

- nedelja, 2. april:
15.00 West Ham - Southampton
17.30 Newcastle - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 3. april:
21.00 Everton - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             28  22  3   3   66:26  69
 2. Manchester City     28  20  4   4   71:26  64
 3. Manchester United   26  15  5   6   41:35  50
 4. Tottenham           28  15  4   9   52:40  49
 5. Newcastle           26  12  11  3   39:19  47
 6. Liverpool           27  12  6   9   48:33  42
 7. Brighton            25  12  6   7   46:31  42
 8. Brentford           27  10  12  5   43:34  42
 9. Fulham              27  11  6  10   38:37  39
10. Chelsea             27  10  8   9   29:28  38
11. Aston Villa         27  11  5  11   35:39  38
12. Crystal Palace      28   6  9  13   22:38  27
13. Wolverhampton       28   7  6  15   22:41  27
14. Leeds               27   6  8  13   35:44  26
15. Everton             28   6  8  14   22:40  26
16. Nottingham Forest   27   6  8  13   22:49  26
17. Leicester           27   7  4  16   38:47  25
18. West Ham            26   6  6  14   24:34  24
19. Bournemouth         27   6  6  15   25:54  24
20. Southampton         28   6  5  17   23:46  23
