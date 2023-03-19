Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 19. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 28. krog:
- petek, 17. marec:
Nottingham Forest - Newcastle         1:2 (1:1)

- sobota, 18. marec:
Aston Villa - Bournemouth             3:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Leicester City            1:1 (1:0)
Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur       3:3 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Leeds United          2:4 (0:1)
Chelsea - Everton                     2:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 19. marec:
Arsenal - Crystal Palace              4:1 (2:0)

- prestavljeno:
Liverpool - Fulham
Brighton - Manchester United
Manchester City - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             28  22  3   3   66:26  69
 2. Manchester City     27  19  4   4   67:24  61
 3. Manchester United   26  15  5   6   41:35  50
 4. Tottenham           28  15  4   9   52:40  49
 5. Newcastle           26  12  11  3   39:19  47
 6. Liverpool           26  12  6   8   47:29  42
 7. Brighton            25  12  6   7   46:31  42
 8. Brentford           27  10  12  5   43:34  42
 9. Fulham              27  11  6  10   38:37  39
10. Chelsea             27  10  8   9   29:28  38
11. Aston Villa         26  11  5  11   34:38  38
12. Crystal Palace      28   6  9  13   22:38  27
13. Wolverhampton       28   7  6  15   22:41  27
14. Leeds               27   6  8  13   35:44  26
15. Everton             28   6  8  14   22:40  26
16. Nottingham Forest   27   6  8  13   22:49  26
17. Leicester           27   7  4  16   38:47  25
18. West Ham            26   6  6  14   24:34  24
19. Bournemouth         27   6  6  15   25:54  24
20. Southampton         28   6  5  17   23:46  22
