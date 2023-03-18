Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 18. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 28. krog: - petek, 17. marec: Nottingham Forest - Newcastle 1:2 (1:1) - sobota, 18. marec: Aston Villa - Bournemouth 3:0 (1:0) Brentford - Leicester City 1:1 (1:0) Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 3:3 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Leeds United 2:4 (0:1) Chelsea - Everton 2:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 19. marec: 15.00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace - prestavljeno: Liverpool - Fulham Brighton - Manchester United Manchester City - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62:25 66 2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67:24 61 3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50 4. Tottenham 28 15 4 9 52:40 49 5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47 6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42 7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42 8. Brentford 27 10 12 5 43:34 42 9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39 10. Chelsea 27 10 8 9 29:28 38 11. Aston Villa 26 11 5 11 34:38 38 12. Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21:34 27 13. Wolverhampton 28 7 6 15 22:41 27 14. Leeds 27 6 8 13 35:44 26 15. Everton 28 6 8 14 22:40 26 16. Nottingham Forest 27 6 8 13 22:49 26 17. Leicester 27 7 4 16 38:47 25 18. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24 19. Bournemouth 27 6 6 15 25:54 24 20. Southampton 28 6 5 17 23:46 22