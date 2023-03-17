Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 17. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 28. krog: - petek, 17. marec: Nottingham Forest - Newcastle 1:2 (1:1) - sobota, 18. marec: 16.00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth 16.00 Brentford - Leicester City 16.00 Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 16.00 Wolverhampton - Leeds United 18.30 Chelsea - Everton - nedelja, 19. marec: 15.00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace - prestavljeno: Liverpool - Fulham Brighton - Manchester United Manchester CIty - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62:25 66 2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67:24 61 3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50 4. Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49:37 48 5. Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39:19 47 6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42 7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42 8. Brentford 26 10 11 5 42:33 41 9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39 10. Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27:26 37 11. Aston Villa 25 10 5 11 31:38 35 12. Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21:34 27 13. Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20:37 27 14. Nottingham Forest 27 6 8 13 22:49 26 15. Everton 27 6 7 14 20:38 25 16. Leicester 26 7 3 16 37:46 24 17. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24 18. Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25:51 24 19. Leeds 26 5 8 13 31:42 23 20. Southampton 27 6 4 17 20:43 22