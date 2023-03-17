Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 17. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 28. krog:
- petek, 17. marec:
Nottingham Forest - Newcastle         1:2 (1:1)

- sobota, 18. marec:
16.00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
16.00 Brentford - Leicester City
16.00 Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur
16.00 Wolverhampton - Leeds United
18.30 Chelsea - Everton

- nedelja, 19. marec:
15.00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace

- prestavljeno:
Liverpool - Fulham
Brighton - Manchester United
Manchester CIty - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             27  21  3   3   62:25  66
 2. Manchester City     27  19  4   4   67:24  61
 3. Manchester United   26  15  5   6   41:35  50
 4. Tottenham           27  15  3   9   49:37  48
 5. Newcastle           26  12  11  3   39:19  47
 6. Liverpool           26  12  6   8   47:29  42
 7. Brighton            25  12  6   7   46:31  42
 8. Brentford           26  10  11  5   42:33  41
 9. Fulham              27  11  6  10   38:37  39
10. Chelsea             26  10  7   9   27:26  37
11. Aston Villa         25  10  5  11   31:38  35
12. Crystal Palace      27   6  9  12   21:34  27
13. Wolverhampton       27   7  6  14   20:37  27
14. Nottingham Forest   27   6  8  13   22:49  26
15. Everton             27   6  7  14   20:38  25
16. Leicester           26   7  3  16   37:46  24
17. West Ham            26   6  6  14   24:34  24
18. Bournemouth         26   6  6  14   25:51  24
19. Leeds               26   5  8  13   31:42  23
20. Southampton         27   6  4  17   20:43  22
