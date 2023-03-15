Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 15. marca - Izidi zaostalih tekem 7. in 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, zaostala tekma 7. kroga: - sreda, 15. marec: Southampton - Brentford 0:2 (0:1) * Izid, zaostala tekma 8. kroga: - sreda, 15. marec: Brighton - Crystal Palace 1:0 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62:25 66 2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67:24 61 3. Manchester United 26 15 5 6 41:35 50 4. Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49:37 48 5. Newcastle 25 11 11 3 37:18 44 6. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42 7. Brighton 25 12 6 7 46:31 42 8. Brentford 26 10 11 5 42:33 41 9. Fulham 27 11 6 10 38:37 39 10. Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27:26 37 11. Aston Villa 25 10 5 11 31:38 35 12. Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21:34 27 13. Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20:37 27 14. Nottingham Forest 26 6 8 12 21:48 26 15. Everton 27 6 7 14 20:38 25 16. Leicester 26 7 3 16 37:46 24 17. West Ham 26 6 6 14 24:34 24 18. Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25:51 24 19. Leeds 26 5 8 13 31:42 23 20. Southampton 27 6 4 17 20:43 22