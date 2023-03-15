Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 15. marca - Izidi zaostalih tekem 7. in 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, zaostala tekma 7. kroga:
- sreda, 15. marec:
Southampton - Brentford                  0:2 (0:1)

* Izid, zaostala tekma 8. kroga:
- sreda, 15. marec:
Brighton - Crystal Palace                1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             27  21  3   3   62:25  66
 2. Manchester City     27  19  4   4   67:24  61
 3. Manchester United   26  15  5   6   41:35  50
 4. Tottenham           27  15  3   9   49:37  48
 5. Newcastle           25  11  11  3   37:18  44
 6. Liverpool           26  12  6   8   47:29  42
 7. Brighton            25  12  6   7   46:31  42
 8. Brentford           26  10  11  5   42:33  41
 9. Fulham              27  11  6  10   38:37  39
10. Chelsea             26  10  7   9   27:26  37
11. Aston Villa         25  10  5  11   31:38  35
12. Crystal Palace      27   6  9  12   21:34  27
13. Wolverhampton       27   7  6  14   20:37  27
14. Nottingham Forest   26   6  8  12   21:48  26
15. Everton             27   6  7  14   20:38  25
16. Leicester           26   7  3  16   37:46  24
17. West Ham            26   6  6  14   24:34  24
18. Bournemouth         26   6  6  14   25:51  24
19. Leeds               26   5  8  13   31:42  23
20. Southampton         27   6  4  17   20:43  22
