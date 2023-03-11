Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 11. marca - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3)

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- sobota, 11. marec:
Bournemouth - Liverpool            1:0 (1:0)
Everton - Brentford                1:0 (1:0)
Leeds United - Brighton            2:2 (1:1)
Leicester City - Chelsea           1:3 (1:2)
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest      3:1 (2:0)
Crystal Palace - Manchester City   0:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 12. marec:
15.00 Fulham - Arsenal
15.00 West Ham United - Aston Villa
15.00 Manchester United - Southampton
17.30 Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             26  20  3   3   59:25  63
 2. Manchester City     27  19  4   4   67:24  61
 3. Manchester United   25  15  4   6   41:35  49
 4. Tottenham           27  15  3   9   49:37  48
 5. Liverpool           26  12  6   8   47:29  42
 6. Newcastle           24  10  11  3   35:17  41
 7. Brighton            24  11  6   7   45:31  39
 8. Fulham              26  11  6   9   38:34  39
 9. Brentford           25   9  11  5   40:33  38
10. Chelsea             26  10  7   9   27:26  37
11. Aston Villa         24  10  4  11   31:38  34
12. Crystal Palace      27   6  9  11   21:33  27
13. Wolverhampton       26   7  6  13   19:35  27
14. Nottingham Forest   26   6  8  12   21:48  26
15. Everton             27   6  7  14   20:38  25
16. Leicester           26   7  3  16   37:46  24
17. Bournemouth         26   6  6  14   25:51  24
18. West Ham            25   6  5  14   23:33  23
19. Leeds               26   5  8  13   31:42  23
20. Southampton         25   6  3  16   20:41  21
