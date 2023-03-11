Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 11. marca - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3)
* Izidi, 27. krog: - sobota, 11. marec: Bournemouth - Liverpool 1:0 (1:0) Everton - Brentford 1:0 (1:0) Leeds United - Brighton 2:2 (1:1) Leicester City - Chelsea 1:3 (1:2) Tottenham - Nottingham Forest 3:1 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 12. marec: 15.00 Fulham - Arsenal 15.00 West Ham United - Aston Villa 15.00 Manchester United - Southampton 17.30 Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 26 20 3 3 59:25 63 2. Manchester City 27 19 4 4 67:24 61 3. Manchester United 25 15 4 6 41:35 49 4. Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49:37 48 5. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42 6. Newcastle 24 10 11 3 35:17 41 7. Brighton 24 11 6 7 45:31 39 8. Fulham 26 11 6 9 38:34 39 9. Brentford 25 9 11 5 40:33 38 10. Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27:26 37 11. Aston Villa 24 10 4 11 31:38 34 12. Crystal Palace 27 6 9 11 21:33 27 13. Wolverhampton 26 7 6 13 19:35 27 14. Nottingham Forest 26 6 8 12 21:48 26 15. Everton 27 6 7 14 20:38 25 16. Leicester 26 7 3 16 37:46 24 17. Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25:51 24 18. West Ham 25 6 5 14 23:33 23 19. Leeds 26 5 8 13 31:42 23 20. Southampton 25 6 3 16 20:41 21