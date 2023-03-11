Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 11. marca - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- sobota, 11. marec:
Bournemouth - Liverpool            1:0 (1:0)
16.00 Everton - Brentford
16.00 Leeds United - Brighton
16.00 Leicester City - Chelsea
16.00 Manchester United - Southampton
16.00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
18.30 Crystal Palace - Manchester City

- nedelja, 12. marec:
15.00 Fulham - Arsenal
15.00 West Ham United - Aston Villa
17.30 Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             26  20  3   3   59:25  63
 2. Manchester City     26  18  4   4   66:24  58
 3. Manchester United   25  15  4   6   41:35  49
 4. Tottenham           26  14  3   9   46:36  45
 5. Liverpool           26  12  6   8   47:29  42
 6. Newcastle           24  10  11  3   35:17  41
 7. Fulham              26  11  6   9   38:34  39
 8. Brighton            23  11  5   7   43:29  38
 9. Brentford           24   9  11  4   40:32  38
10. Chelsea             25   9  7   9   24:25  34
11. Aston Villa         24  10  4  11   31:38  34
12. Crystal Palace      26   6  9  10   21:32  27
13. Wolverhampton       26   7  6  13   19:35  27
14. Nottingham Forest   25   6  8  11   20:45  26
15. Leicester           25   7  3  15   36:43  24
16. Bournemouth         26   6  6  14   25:51  24
17. West Ham            25   6  5  14   23:33  23
18. Leeds               25   5  7  13   29:40  22
19. Everton             26   5  7  14   19:38  22
20. Southampton         25   6  3  16   20:41  21
