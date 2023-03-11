Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 11. marca - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 27. krog: - sobota, 11. marec: Bournemouth - Liverpool 1:0 (1:0) 16.00 Everton - Brentford 16.00 Leeds United - Brighton 16.00 Leicester City - Chelsea 16.00 Manchester United - Southampton 16.00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest 18.30 Crystal Palace - Manchester City - nedelja, 12. marec: 15.00 Fulham - Arsenal 15.00 West Ham United - Aston Villa 17.30 Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 26 20 3 3 59:25 63 2. Manchester City 26 18 4 4 66:24 58 3. Manchester United 25 15 4 6 41:35 49 4. Tottenham 26 14 3 9 46:36 45 5. Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47:29 42 6. Newcastle 24 10 11 3 35:17 41 7. Fulham 26 11 6 9 38:34 39 8. Brighton 23 11 5 7 43:29 38 9. Brentford 24 9 11 4 40:32 38 10. Chelsea 25 9 7 9 24:25 34 11. Aston Villa 24 10 4 11 31:38 34 12. Crystal Palace 26 6 9 10 21:32 27 13. Wolverhampton 26 7 6 13 19:35 27 14. Nottingham Forest 25 6 8 11 20:45 26 15. Leicester 25 7 3 15 36:43 24 16. Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25:51 24 17. West Ham 25 6 5 14 23:33 23 18. Leeds 25 5 7 13 29:40 22 19. Everton 26 5 7 14 19:38 22 20. Southampton 25 6 3 16 20:41 21