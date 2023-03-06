Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 6. marca - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 7. krog:
- sobota, 4. marec:
Manchester City - Newcastle    2:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace   1:0 (1:0)
Brighton - West Ham            4:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Bournemouth          3:2 (0:1)
Chelsea - Leeds                1:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Tottenham      1:0 (0:0)
Southampton - Leicester        1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 5. marec:
Nottingham Forest - Everton    2:2 (1:2)
Liverpool - Manchester United  7:0 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 5. marec:
Brentford - Fulham             3:2 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             26  20  3   3   59:25  63
 2. Manchester City     26  18  4   4   66:24  58
 3. Manchester United   25  15  4   6   41:35  49
 4. Tottenham           26  14  3   9   46:36  45
 5. Liverpool           25  12  6   7   47:28  42
 6. Newcastle           24  10  11  3   35:17  41
 7. Fulham              26  11  6   9   38:34  39
 8. Brighton            23  11  5   7   43:29  38
 9. Brentford           24   9  11  4   40:32  38
10. Chelsea             25   9  7   9   24:25  34
11. Aston Villa         24  10  4  11   31:38  34
12. Crystal Palace      26   6  9  10   21:32  27
13. Wolverhampton       26   7  6  13   19:35  27
14. Nottingham Forest   25   6  8  11   20:45  26
15. Leicester           25   7  3  15   36:43  24
16. West Ham            25   6  5  14   23:33  23
17. Leeds               25   5  7  13   29:40  22
18. Everton             26   5  7  14   19:38  22
19. Southampton         25   6  3  16   20:41  21
20. Bournemouth         25   5  6  14   24:51  21
