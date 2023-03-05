Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 5. marca - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 7. krog: - sobota, 4. marec: Manchester City - Newcastle 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 1:0 (1:0) Brighton - West Ham 4:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Bournemouth 3:2 (0:1) Chelsea - Leeds 1:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Tottenham 1:0 (0:0) Southampton - Leicester 1:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 5. marec: Nottingham Forest - Everton 2:2 (1:2) 17.30 Liverpool - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 5. marec: 21.00 Brentford - Fulham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 26 20 3 3 59:25 63 2. Manchester City 26 18 4 4 66:24 58 3. Manchester United 24 15 4 5 41:28 49 4. Tottenham 26 14 3 9 46:36 45 5. Newcastle 24 10 11 3 35:17 41 6. Liverpool 24 11 6 7 40:28 39 7. Fulham 25 11 6 8 36:31 39 8. Brighton 23 11 5 7 43:29 38 9. Brentford 23 8 11 4 37:30 35 10. Chelsea 25 9 7 9 24:25 34 11. Aston Villa 24 10 4 11 31:38 34 12. Crystal Palace 26 6 9 10 21:32 27 13. Wolverhampton 26 7 6 13 19:35 27 14. Nottingham Forest 25 6 8 11 20:45 26 15. Leicester 25 7 3 15 36:43 24 16. West Ham 25 6 5 14 23:33 23 17. Leeds 25 5 7 13 29:40 22 18. Everton 26 5 7 14 19:38 22 19. Southampton 25 6 3 16 20:41 21 20. Bournemouth 25 5 6 14 24:51 21